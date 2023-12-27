Lee Sun-kyun, star of Oscar Best Picture winner 'Parasite,' dies: Police

"Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun has died, the actor's management and South Korean police confirmed to ABC News.

HODU &U Entertainment said Lee died on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

"There’s no way to contain sorrow and despair," read a statement from the management company.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 07: Actor Lee Sun Kyun attends the red carpet of the "Killing Romance" Midwest Premiere at AMC New City 14 on October 07, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images) Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

The team went on to ask the public to "refrain from spreading false facts based on speculation and malicious reports so that the deceased's final journey will not be unfair."

There are plans for a quiet funeral for family and colleagues, according to the management company.

"We express our deepest condolences on the deceased's final journey," the statement concluded.

Lee was one of the stars of director/writer Bong Joon Ho's Oscar Best Picture winner in 2020.

South Korean director Bong Joon-Ho, actor Choi Woo-shik, actor Lee Sun-kyun, actress Cho Yeo-jeong and actress Chang Hyae-jin wave as they arrive for the screening of the film "Parasite (Gisaengchung)" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2019 Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.