Lee Sun-kyun, star of Oscar Best Picture winner 'Parasite,' dies: Police
Lee starred in Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning film.
"Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun has died, the actor's management and South Korean police confirmed to ABC News.
HODU&U Entertainment said Lee died on Wednesday, Dec. 27.
"There’s no way to contain sorrow and despair," read a statement from the management company.
The team went on to ask the public to "refrain from spreading false facts based on speculation and malicious reports so that the deceased's final journey will not be unfair."
There are plans for a quiet funeral for family and colleagues, according to the management company.
"We express our deepest condolences on the deceased's final journey," the statement concluded.
Lee was one of the stars of director/writer Bong Joon Ho's Oscar Best Picture winner in 2020.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.