Leslie Jones talks second 'SNL' Emmy nomination, growing backlash to comedy

"Saturday Night Live" star Leslie Jones joined "The View" to express excitement over her second Emmy nomination as well as to voice her opinion on the silencing of comedians.

"I wanna win, baby!" Jones said during her appearance Monday. "[Keep your] toes, ears, eyes, all that crossed!"

For the second time, the comedian and actress is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her performance on "SNL."

Candice Elle Frank/ABC

Jones said she was even more elated that after starring on the show for 15 seasons, her "SNL" co-star Kenan Thompson had been nominated for the first time for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.

"I think I cried more when Kenan got nominated than anything!" Jones said. "He's like literally one of the best people ever. When I met him, it's like I never not knew him. That's how much I love that man."

While she was on "The View" Monday, Jones also took a moment to react to a recent New York Times article that asked: "When did comedy become the worst medicine?"

In the article, author Jason Zinoman highlighted increasing backlash to the growing role of comedy, including critics' digging into comedians' pasts and slamming their work.

Jones said targeting comedians is "just so dumb."

Candice Elle Frank/ABC

"I've been doing comedy since 1986. If y’all go back, you'll see so much inappropriate ... stuff," she said. "You can't hold me accountable for what I did in 1987! I mean, I wasn't smart!"

"I'm so happy social media wasn't around in my 20s," Jones said. "I would be the comeback kid. Y'all would be sitting here going, 'Oh, she's so respectable now!'"

Candice Elle Frank/ABC

She urged critics to let comedians do their jobs: making people laugh.

"We come out and we make this terrible situation laughable," she said. "I mean, unless you want to cry for the rest of your life!"

"I'd rather laugh at the situation. ... People love me so much because I have the energy of happiness," Jones said. "I wanna be happy. ... I want everybody to laugh! The best way to conquer pain is laughter! It's the best way... Laughter is a release that you are now cutting off!”