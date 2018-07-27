Cardi B praised for skipping world tour to stay home with newborn baby

Cardi B is receiving widespread praise for her decision to skip Bruno Mars' Magic World Tour this fall, saying it's too early to return to work after giving birth to her baby daughter just over two weeks ago.

“I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically,” she wrote Thursday in an Instagram post, adding that a month and a half just isn't enough time.

The "I Like It" singer said she initially wanted to bring new baby Kulture Kiari Cephus on tour.

“I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think underestimated this whole mommy thing," the rapper explains in the post. "Not only am I not ready physically, but I am not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road."

She closed her post by thanking Bruno Mars and her fans for understanding that she has "to do what's best for myself and my baby."

Fans immediately took to the comments to commend the rapper's decision to stay home with her baby. One wrote that Cardi B was "100% correct in your" choice to not go on tour, while another wrote, "Already a great mom."

Bruno Mars also took to Instagram to say he'll honor Cardi in her absence.

"Most important thing is you and your family’s health. I know the fans will understand. You are absolutely doing the right thing,” Bruno wrote. "I also know we’ll share the stage when the time is right. We love you Cardi and we will play 'Bodak Yellow' every night in your honor. Please give your baby girl a hug from me and a hug on behalf of everyone on The 24k Magic Tour. Love, Bruno.”

Cardi B is not the only celeb parent choosing to take more time off for herself and her child. Serena Williams made the decision to bow out of the Australian Open four months after welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia. Williams had later spoke to Vogue magazine about complications she endured after she gave birth via emergency C-section.

"We have to remember that the mom is who takes care of the baby both during pregnancy and after," Dr. Jennifer Ashton, an ob-gyn and ABC News’ chief medical correspondent said of Williams. "The first thing that every mom should do is take a moment to recognize what your body has just been through and be patient with yourself and try not to let societal or family or work pressures infiltrate your own timeline."

In addition to caring for a new human life, postpartum women are also recovering physically from giving birth, whether by vaginal delivery or cesarean section. On top of the physical recovery, women in the fourth trimester are also dealing with changing hormones. That time is also when a woman is learning to care for and feed her newborn.

The ACOG recommends new moms have "sustained, holistic support" after birth.

“Our goal is for every new family to have a comprehensive care plan and a care team that supports the mother’s strengths and addresses her multiple, intersecting needs following birth," Dr. Alison Stuebe, lead author of the committee opinion, said in a statement.

Regardless of celebraity status, The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists calls for new mothers to have at least six weeks of fully paid leave. The American Academy of Pediatrics appears to go further, calling on Congress to pass legislation that would ensure all workers get at least 12 weeks paid leave to care for children and other family members.

Brad Imler, president of the American Pregnancy Association, said it’s important for new mothers to take as much time as they can afford to take within the 12-week period allotted by the FMLA for bonding and breastfeeding--should they qualify for the leave.

“Mothers who take advantage of the full 12 weeks have a stronger chance to bond and respond to their baby's signals of needs,” Imler told ABC News in 2017.

ABC News' Katie Kindelan contributed to this report.