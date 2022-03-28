LIVE UPDATES
Oscars 2022 live updates: ‘Encanto’ wins best animated feature film
We're reporting on all things Oscars on Hollywood's biggest night.
The Oscars are here!
On Hollywood’s biggest night, we’re reporting on the biggest stars as they descend on the red carpet for the 94th Academy Awards, the fashion, the big winners and more.
Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall are hosting the show, which will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Other presenters include Mila Kunis, Daniel Kaluuya and John Travolta.
Leading the pack of nominees is “The Power of the Dog,” which has 12 nominations. Close behind is “Dune” with 10. “Belfast” and “West Side Story” are tied with seven apiece and “King Richard” is up for six nominations.
Danny Glover will also receive this year’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award while Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullman will all receive honorary Oscars from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Oscars’ governing body.
Latest updates
‘Encanto’ wins best animated feature film
Disney film “Encanto” wins the Oscar for best animated feature film.
“I’m so proud to be part of a film that puts diverse characters front and center,” “Encanto” producer Yvett Merino said.
The film is also nominated for best original song and was nominated for best original score.
Ariana DeBose wins best supporting actress for “West Side Story”
Ariana DeBose won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”
The 31-year-old actress beat out fellow nominees Jesse Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”), Judi Dench (“Belfast”), Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”) and Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”).
DeBose’s big night comes exactly 60 years after Rita Moreno won for playing Anita in Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise’s 1961 version of “West Side Story,” which is based on the 1957 Broadway show of the same name.
“Dreams do come true,” DeBose said during her acceptance speech.
“To anyone who questions your identity - ever ever ever or find yourself living in gray spaces, i promise you this, there is a place for us,” she added.
Co-hosts Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer open the show
Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer kicked off the star-studded award show with a hilarious monologue. DJ Khaled appeared onstage to hype up the trio on before they launched into their act.
“This year the Academy hired three women to host – because it’s cheaper than hiring one man,” Schumer began.
“But I’m still excited to be hosting, representing Black women who are standing proud,” Hall said, while Schumer added, “And I’m representing unbearable white women who call the cops when you get a little too loud.”
They then touched on COVID, the Academy’s controversial decision to present eight categories before the show, 2022 Oscars snubs and the 2022 Golden Globes – laughing as they stated that it belonged in the Oscars “in memoriam” section.
“There was a lot of snubs this year -- Rachel Zegler for “West Side Story,” then Jennifer Hudson for “Respect” -- and Lady Gaga and Jared Leto for “House of Random Accents,” Sykes said.
“I was very disappointed that ‘Space Jam 2’ did not get nominated in that special effects category for that hairline they gave LeBron James,” Hall joked. “It was really good.”
They also commended Samuel L. Jackson for his honorary Oscar, before Sykes started joking about his qualifications. “I mean, I love him, he’s my guy, but I’ll be honest, there’s a few holes in his resume,” Sykes said. ” For real, like, where is the Sam Jackson rom-com?”
Sykes finished the opening act with, “We’re going to have a great night tonight, and for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night.”
Hall and Schumer then began chanting “Gay! Gay! gay!”
Beyoncé opens the Oscars
Superstar Beyoncé opened the Oscars with a bang with her performance of “Be Alive” from the film, “King Richard.”
The singer, who is nominated for her first Oscar, paid tribute to Compton, California, with her pre-recorded performance, which was filmed on a tennis court in the city.
Tennis players Serena and Venus Williams also paid tribute to their hometown when they introduced the singer before her performance.
“We are proud to be joined by some very special movie lovers at a place that has played such an important part in our lives,” Venus said.
“Our hometown tennis courts in the heart of the beautiful Compton, the vibrant hub of L.A., where we truly came alive as young athletes,” Serena continued.