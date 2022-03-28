Oscars 2022 live updates: ‘Encanto’ wins best animated feature film

We're reporting on all things Oscars on Hollywood's biggest night.

The Oscars are here!

On Hollywood’s biggest night, we’re reporting on the biggest stars as they descend on the red carpet for the 94th Academy Awards, the fashion, the big winners and more.

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall are hosting the show, which will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Other presenters include Mila Kunis, Daniel Kaluuya and John Travolta.

Leading the pack of nominees is “The Power of the Dog,” which has 12 nominations. Close behind is “Dune” with 10. “Belfast” and “West Side Story” are tied with seven apiece and “King Richard” is up for six nominations.

Danny Glover will also receive this year’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award while Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullman will all receive honorary Oscars from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Oscars’ governing body.

