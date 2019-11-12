Even country music stars enjoy going out to a karaoke bar, picking up the microphone and singing their hearts out to their favorite tunes.

ABC News caught up with several country artists, such as Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert, and asked them to share their go-to karaoke songs.

Some of their answers may surprise fans. Take a look below:

Luke Bryan said his favorite karaoke song was Lionel Richie's "All Night Long," giving a nod to his "American Idol" co-host.

Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay said their go-to karaoke song is a song they have also used at soundcheck before a show: "With Arms Wide Open" by Creed.

"Sick song," Smyers said. "Great song."

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images, FILE

Brett Young said karaoke wasn't really his thing, but if he were to do it, his go-to would be U2's "With or Without You."

"I don't like karaoke," Young said. "It's the strangest thing. Put me on a stage with my band and my music and I'm really comfortable, but then stick me in a karaoke room and I clam up."

Luke Combs said if he were doing karaoke, he would sing something by Brooks and Dunn, Alan Jackson, Clint Black or Vince Gill.

"I mean, I grew up on that stuff. So, all of it's great," he said.

REX via Shutterstock

Old Dominion's Brad Tursi said his go-to karaoke song was Otis Redding's "(Sittin' On) the Dock of the Bay," whereas guitarist Trevor Rosen said his favorite was Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror."

Pistol Annies' Miranda Lambert said that for her karaoke pick, she's "gotta go with the Dixie Chicks," in particular their mega-hit "Wide Open Spaces."

Mark Levine/ABC via Getty Images, FILE

Ashley Monroe of Pistol Annies, said that the trio, which includes Lambert and Angaleena Presley, went to karaoke together one night recently and Lambert sang Bonnie Raitt"s "Something To Talk About" while Monroe sang Dolly Parton's "Jolene" and Presley sang "The Tide Is High" by Blondie.

Hunter Hayes said if he were to sing a Dolly Parton song at karaoke, that it would have to be another Parton classic: "9 to 5."

"If I had to pick a Dolly song to sing karaoke to, I'd probably pick '9 to 5.' It's just fun," Hayes said.