Man shot from cannon misses safety net, doesn't die

A 40-year-old circus performer called "Bullet Man" broke his jaw and both of his legs after completely missing the safety net when he was shot out of a cannon.

He did not die.

Video posted to Twitter on July 18 shows Jaime Almarza Quezada land near seating areas after the cannon he was in blasted him out using too much pressure, according to 24 Horas.

Luis Alvarez, the cannon operator, told 24 Horas that he didn't disconnect a pressure hose before launching Quezada, aka "Hombre Bala," who consequently overshot the net.

None of the approximately 400 spectators in Santiago, Chile, were harmed.