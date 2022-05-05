Marcela Valladolid's Cinco de Mayo recipes

The dishes come from her new cookbook, “Cocinando on Cook Street."

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, chef Marcela Valladolid whips up four dishes for “The View” co-hosts.

All recipes are courtesy of Marcela Valladolid and her cookbook “Cocinando on Cook Street: A Collection of Mi Familia’s Recipes”

QUESO FUNDIDO CON CHORIZO

Serves 4

Ingredients

• 6 ounces of Mexican pork chorizo

• Olive oil

• 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Directions

• Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

• Cook chorizo in heavy medium-size skillet over medium-high heat until crisp and dark, 5 to 7 minutes, breaking apart using the back of a wooden spoon. Using slotted spoon, transfer chorizo to paper towels to drain.

• Grease a medium-size ovenproof baking dish with olive oil. Sprinkle cheese in bottom of the dish. Scatter chorizo over cheese. Bake until cheese is bubbly and melted, about 15 minutes. Place queso fundido on table over a trivet. Using tortilla pieces, pinch some of the cheese to make a bite-sized quesadilla and eat.

FLAUTAS DE POLLO CON PICO DE GALLO

Serves 4

Ingredients

• 12 corn tortillas

• 3 cups shredded chicken

• Canola oil

• 4 Roma tomatoes, cored, seeded, and finely chopped

• 1/3 cup finely chopped white onion

• 2 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro

• 1 jalapeño, seeded and minced

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 tablespoon lime juice

• Kosher salt, to taste

• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce, for garnish

• 1/4 cup crumbled Cotija cheese, for garnish

• 1 cup Mexican crema, for garnish

• Parmesan and mozzarella, for garnish

Directions

• Place stack of tortillas on a plate and microwave for about 1 minute to make them pliable. Place 1/4 cup shredded chicken mixture down center of each tortilla and roll up tightly to enclose, using 2 toothpicks to secure each flauta.

• Pour enough oil in heavy large pan to come 1 inch up the sides of the pan. The oil is ready for frying when an oil thermometer reaches 350 to 375 degrees F, or when you dip the tip of a wooden spoon into the hot oil and little bubbles form on the spoon. Fry flautas until crisp and golden brown, about 7 minutes total. Transfer flautas to paper towels to drain and then place on a serving platter.

• Mix tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, olive oil, and lime juice in medium bowl. Season salsa to taste with salt and pepper to taste.

• Top flautas with shredded lettuce, salsa, a drizzle of crema, and Cotija cheese crumbles. Feel free to add in Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Serve.

ARROZ ROJO

Serves 6

Ingredients

• 3 cups chicken broth

• 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons salt, divided

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 cups uncooked white basmati rice

• 1 cup minced white onion

• 2 large cloves garlic, minced

• 1 (8-ounces) can tomato sauce

• 1/2 jalapeño, seeded

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 cup thawed frozen peas and carrots

Directions

• Place chicken broth and 1 tablespoon salt in a small saucepan and bring to simmer. You don’t want to reduce it. You just want it to be hot for when you add to your rice.

• Heat oil in heavy medium-size saucepan with lid over high heat. When very hot, add rice and sauté, stirring frequently, about 3 minutes. Add onion and garlic and stir 1 to 2 minutes until rice starts to turn golden and fragrant. Add tomato sauce and stir to absorb and release extra moisture, 1 to 2 minutes.

• Add hot broth and salt to mixture and bring to boil. Stir rice and add jalapeño and garlic powder. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 12 minutes. Quickly uncover and add peas and carrots to rice (they will sit in the center and you will mix in later). Cover and cook 3 more minutes. Uncover and gently mix rice to incorporate tomato sauce (it floats to the top) and vegetables. Cover and cook 2 more minutes. Turn off heat. And, this is very important: let rice stand, covered, at least 20 minutes before serving.

FRESAS CON CREMA

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients

• 1 cup heavy whipping cream

• 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

• 1 cup sour cream

• 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

• 32 ounces strawberries, washed, patted dry, and thinly sliced

Directions

• In a medium bowl, combine heavy whipping cream, sweetened condensed milk, sour cream, and vanilla, and whisk until well combined. Add strawberries to bowl and mix. Serve in shallow serving dishes.

