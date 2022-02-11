Michael Symon's super-easy Super Bowl snacks

The chef shows "The View" co-hosts how to prepare tailgate and pre-game snacks.

Chef Michael Symon is helping everyone enjoy the Super Bowl without putting their diets on the sidelines.

Symon joined "The View" Friday to share four easy and crowd pleasing dishes. The recipes come from his new book, "Fix It With Food: Every Meal Easy," which includes over 120 healthy and simple dishes that address auto-immune triggers. These recipes can not only impress Super Bowl party guests, but can leave them feeling great after eating.

All recipes courtesy of Michael Symon's book, "Fix It With Food: Every Meal Easy: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Anyone with Autoimmune Issues and Inflammation" and lightly edited.

Aleppo Spiced Popcorn

Makes 4 cups

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

¼ cup popcorn kernels

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast

½ teaspoon Aleppo pepper

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

Place a sauce pot over medium heat and add 1 tablespoon of olive oil. When the oil is hot, pour in the popcorn kernels and cover with a lid.

When the kernels begin sizzling, swirl the pan to move the kernels around. Allow the popcorn to fully pop, about 3 minutes.

Remove from the heat and pour into a bowl. Drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil then sprinkle with the remaining ingredients. Toss to combine.

Chicken Meatballs with Peanut Cilantro Sauce

Serves 2 (Makes 8, 2-ounce meatballs)

Ingredients

salt and pepper

1 pound ground chicken

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

4 scallions, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon ground coriander

2 tablespoons fish sauce

2 teaspoons tamari

2 tablespoons finely chopped mint

4 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

¼ cup roasted unsalted peanuts

1 clove garlic, sliced

1 cup cilantro leaves and small stems

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 lime wedges, to serve

Directions

Preheat your oven to 425 F.

Add the ground chicken, garlic, ginger, scallions, coriander, fish sauce, tamari and herbs to a mixing bowl. Lightly season with salt and pepper then form into 8 meatballs.

Place a sauté pan over medium heat and add 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil. Add the meatballs and sear on all sides until golden brown, 2-3 minutes. Place the meatballs in the oven to finish cooking for 10 minutes.

In the meantime, make your sauce. Add the peanuts, garlic and cilantro to a food processor. Pulse to break down into a course crumb, then stream in the olive oil until just combined.

Season with salt and pepper.

Place the meatballs on a plate. Dollop a spoonful of peanut cilantro sauce on each meatball. Squeeze lime over the top and serve.

Baked Ziti with Cauliflower Cream and Gruyere

Serves 2

Ingredients

extra-virgin olive oil

salt and pepper

½ pound ziti

½ head cauliflower, roughly chopped (1 pound, 4 cups chopped)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon finely chopped rosemary

½ teaspoon chili flakes

2 cups heavy cream

½ cup mascarpone

1 onion, caramelized (for garnish, 1 cup sliced)

½ cup gruyere, shredded

½ cup panko

1 tablespoon finely sliced chives

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375 F.

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta 2 minutes less than package directions. Drain and rinse, then set aside.

Place a sauté pan over medium-high heat and add 3 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil. Add the cauliflower and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 3-5 minutes, until it begins to soften and brown. Add the garlic, rosemary and chili flakes and briefly toast. Pour in the cream and bring to a simmer. Cook for 10 minutes, until the cauliflower is soft, and the cream has reduced slightly. Pour the mixture into a blender or food processor, add the mascarpone and puree until smooth. Pour the sauce back in to the pan and mix in the pasta. Set aside.

Place a sauté pan over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil along with the onions and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally until the onions have deeply caramelized, 5-8 minutes. Mix the onions and gruyere into the pasta.

Top with the panko and bake for 45 minutes, until golden brown and bubbly.

Remove from the oven and sprinkle with chives before serving.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Sweet Potato Brownies

Makes 16

Ingredients

1 large sweet potato (1 pound)

½ cup honey or pure maple syrup

½ cup natural peanut butter

2 tablespoons melted coconut oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

¾ cup oat flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ cup cocoa powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon instant espresso powder

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup whole peanuts

¼ cup chopped dark chocolate

1/2 teaspoon flaky sea salt

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375 F. Cut the sweet potato in half lengthwise and place cut side down on a foil-lined sheet tray. Bake the sweet potato for 40 minutes, until completely soft.

Remove from the oven and when cool enough to handle, peel the skin off and add to the bowl of a stand mixer.

Turn your oven down to 350 F. Prepare an 8x8-inch baking pan by lining it with parchment. Spray the parchment and sides of the pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Beat the sweet potato until smooth. You'll end up with 1 cup of puree.

Add in the sweetener, peanut butter, coconut oil and vanilla to the sweet potato puree , mixing until smooth.

In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the oat flour, baking powder, cocoa powder, salt, espresso powder and cinnamon. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix to combine. Spread into the prepared pan, smoothing into an even layer. Sprinkle with the peanuts and chocolate then bake for 35-40 minutes, until set in the center and an inserted toothpick icomes out clean. When the brownies come out of the oven, sprinkle the surface with the flaky salt.

Cool in the pan and then cut into 16 squares and serve. These will keep at room temperature for five days, or in the freezer for two weeks.

