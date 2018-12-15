Pete Davidson’s Instagram account was shut down on Saturday after he posted an alarming message.

“i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last,” the “Saturday Night Live” comedian said on Instagram. "all I ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so.”

Davidson's Saturday afternoon post unnerved many of his friends and followers and clearly frightened his ex-fiancee, pop superstar Ariana Grande, who in a series of tweets urged Davidson to hang in there. At one point, she posted that she was outside of 30 Rockefeller Center, where Davidson was likely to be on a Saturday afternoon before a live broadcast of "Saturday Night Live."

The New York Police Department also made a visit to NBC headquarters in midtown Manhattan, according to an NYPD spokesperson, who confirmed to ABC News that the department did what is known as a "wellness check" on the comedian at his workplace, and that they "made contact."

An NBC spokesperson declined to comment, but an "SNL" representative confirmed to ABC News that Davidson was in the building late Saturday — they declined to comment further.

Meanwhile, by late in the day, numerous celebrities took to social media to express their public support for Davidson's struggles with mental health.

The frightening post may have been prompted by a series of social media exchanges between hip-hop star Kanye West and Grande.

The message Davidson posted came minutes after he had posted another message to Instagram in support of West, who has been tweeting for three days about his online beef with Drake and his own mental health.

Earlier on Saturday, West called out Grande for a tweet she posted during West’s twitter storm with Drake a couple days earlier.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images, FILE

She urged the public to focus on the music, not the beef.

“Guys, I know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley [Cyrus] and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”

West appeared to have seen Grande's post as opportunistic.

“I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even [sic] slightest level slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me,” West fired back.

I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me pic.twitter.com/T9VXaIj9MX — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

Grande soon responded to West's comments toward her in a now-deleted tweet, saying, "with all due respect, i don't need to use anyone to promote anything. period. i was making a comment ab [sic] what men were doing at the time vs. women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today."

After which West retorted in a now-deleted post, "All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song".

All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

It was this Twitter interaction between Grande and West that may have prompted Davidson on Saturday to post the first of two messages to Instagram — a message that seemed to be, at least partially, directed at Grande.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this,” Davidson wrote in his message. “We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images, FILE

Moments later, Davidson issued the post that frightened so many of his fans and followers, which began ominously with, "I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore."

A representative for Davidson was not immediately available for comment.

Davidson has repeatedly expressed his struggles with borderline personality disorder and depression in interviews as well as on “SNL,” and in early December, he posted another message on Instagram addressing online bullying.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut,” he wrote in his early December post, alluding to his breakup with Grande in October. “Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference.

“Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling. I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth."

"I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset to even have to say this. To all those holding me down and see this for what it is - I see and I love you.”