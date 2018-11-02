Well, that certainly struck a nerve.

In a promo for this weekend's "SNL," Pete Davidson made a joke that seemingly was aimed at his past engagement to Ariana Grande.

With host Jonah Hill and musical guest Maggie Rogers promoting the upcoming show, Davidson says, "Hey Maggie, I'm Pete."

She replies, "Hey Pete!" to which he says, "Wanna get married?"

After she turns him down, he says, "0 for 3!"

This isn't the first time he's commented with humor on the short-lived engagement to Grande. Davidson performed at a benefit show in Los Angeles last month and joked to the crowd, "Anybody looking for a roommate?"

The "0 for 3" comment stems from the two tattoos he's joked about having removed after two recent failed relationships.

According to multiple outlets, including People and Cosmopolitan, Grande fired back some tweets that also seemed to respond to the joke, including, "For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh" and a quick "thank u, next" comment.

Those tweets have since been deleted.

The duo sent shockwaves in Hollywood when they split last month after getting engaged in June.

Fans were not happy about Davidson's joke, taking to social media to defend Grande and slam the comedian. They were enjoying their queen's bite back.

Ariana grande after she roasted Pete on twitter while he was working in Wendy’s pic.twitter.com/qI7RCNAZIX — ???????S ?? (@mellowari) November 2, 2018

ariana grande stan twitter after she finally dragged pete davidson today out of relevancypic.twitter.com/TEeUNAE7PT — maddie (@GODISAWITCH) November 2, 2018

On Grande's end, she's told fans that music has been her savior the past few months.