Prince Harry, the fifth in line to the British throne, and Meghan Markle, now known as the Duchess of Sussex, on their wedding day, May 19, 2018. <br> <br> Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, in front of approximately 600 guests, May 19, 2018. Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP

Meghan Markle attends Kari Feinstein Pre-Emmy Style Lounge in Los Angeles, Sept. 17, 2005. Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage via Getty Images

Mandy Moore, Meghan Markle and Sandy Gross attend the Coach Legacy Photo Exhibit, Aug. 26, 2006, in East Hampton, N.Y. Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Meghan Markle was one of the briefcase models during the 2005-2006 season of "Deal or No Deal." Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Actress Meghan Markle and her first husband, Trevor Engelson, seen here in 2011, married in that year in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and divorced in 2013. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Meghan Markle attends the "Suits" Story Fashion Show, June 12, 2012, in New York. Marc Stamas/Getty Images

Meghan Markle, Serena Williams and Hannah Davis participate in the DirecTV Beach Bowl at Pier 40, Feb. 1, 2014, in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Actress Meghan Markle arrives at Elle's 6th Annual Women in Television Dinner held at the Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, Calif., Jan. 16, 2016. Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Meghan Markle became a global ambassador for the charity World Vision after visiting a rural area of Rwanda in 2016. picture alliance/Newscom

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted attending a friend's wedding in Jamaica, March 3, 2017. SBMF/MiamiPIXX/Backgrid

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a wheelchair tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square, Sept. 25, 2017, in Toronto. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle's star-making role was paralegal Rachel Zane in the USA hit show "Suits." Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for an official engagement photo, at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England, Dec. 21, 2017.<br /> <br /> The couple announced their engagement in November 2017, after a yearlong courtship. Alexi Lubomirski via AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England. <br><br> Kensington Palace released these photos on Dec. 21, 2017. Alexi Lubomirski via AP

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St. Mary Magdalene's church after the royal family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England in 2017. Hannah McKay/Reuters

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry watch a street dance class during their visit to Star Hub, a community and leisure center in the Tremorfa area of Cardiff, Wales, Jan. 18, 2018. Geoff Pugh/REX via Shutterstock

Meghan Markle receives a bouquet of flowers from a young girl after attending a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in Central London, March 12, 2018. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives for the wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, May 19, 2018. AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding in Windsor, May 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Reuters

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018. Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters

Queen Elizabeth II laughs with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, June 14, 2018, in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England. Meghan Markle married Prince Harry last month to become The Duchess of Sussex and this is her first engagement with the Queen. During the visit, the pair will open a road bridge in Widnes and visit The Storyhouse and Town Hall in Chester. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London, July 10, 2018. Chris Radburn/Reuters