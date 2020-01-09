Prince Harry and Meghan wax statues moved away from royal family at Madame Tussauds The museum relocated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

What’s next for the royal family after Prince Harry, Meghan step down

After Prince Harry and Meghan announced on Wednesday they would take a "step back" from their roles with the royal family, Madame Tussauds London responded in kind.

The lifelike Duke and Duchess of Sussex, previously situated next to Prince William and Kate, as well as the queen and Prince Andrew, were relocated to a separate viewing area.

The figures of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left, are moved from their original positions next to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Madame Tussauds in London, Jan. 9, 2020.

Prince Harry's statue was created in 2014 for his 34th birthday, while Meghan's was added in 2018, according to Madame Tussauds London.

The replicas were made wearing outfits to resemble what they wore during their engagement announcement, including Meghan's iconic P.A.R.O.S.H. dress.

The empty space after the figures of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were removed next to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Madame Tussauds in London, Jan. 9, 2020.

The famous museum has "had a close relationship with the British Royal family since we first opened our doors on Baker Street in 1884 and it has grown in strength ever since," it said on its website.

The parents of 8-month-old Archie first shared their bombshell news on Instagram and then debuted a new website, SussexRoyal.com, which was extremely detailed and mentioned in later reports about how their decision caught the royal family flatfooted.

The couple, fresh off an extended family break in Canada, announced they plan to "step back as senior members" of Britain's royal family.

Shortly after their Instagram post went live, Buckingham Palace released a statement that gave a glimpse into the turmoil behind the scenes.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart Canada House on Jan. 7, 2020, in London.

"Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," the statement read. "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

Buckingham Palace has not commented further, and Kensington Palace, which represents William and Harry's sister-in-law Kate, has not commented at all in response to Harry and Meghan's move.

ABC News' Katie Kindelan contributed to this report.