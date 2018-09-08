Priyanka Chopra likes a very lewd couples nickname for her and Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are fully in love, and fully committed to one another -- they just have a little work to do on their celebrity nickname.

Jonas talked about his recent engagement to the actress in an interview with "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Friday night, calling their engagement ceremony "beautiful" and "spiritual."

"We went to India, her home country, to Mumbai, and my parents came along, and we did thing beautiful Roka ceremony," "Basically it's a confirmation from both sides of the family that they approve of the engagement, and then there's some beautiful prayers and a connection just for the family to meet and hang out and get to know each other. I left that ceremony so full of joy."

"A little different than Jersey," Jones joked, referring to his home state.

With Jonas' parents making the trip to India, they got a chance to meet his fiancee's family for the first time.

"It was really special, and I think for she and I, I think it was just to have that time with the family first. And then be able to share it with the world."

AP

Jonas, 25, joked that despite the beauty of the Hindu ceremony, it was a new-world feature that made them feel "official."

"We had this beautiful ceremony, and we felt so connected, and our families all met, it was spritual, and then we put it on Instagram, 'Oh my god, it's official.'"

"It's on Instagram, it's real, now we really have to do it," Fallon joked.

The couple doesn't have a celebrity nickname -- a la Kimye (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West) or the now-defunct Brangelina (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie) -- but Chopra does have a favorite. It may need a little work though.

"She likes Prick," Jonas joked. "No, absolute no," the host responded.

"I don't like that one very much," Jonas quipped.

The camera cut to Chopra, 36, who was hiding out of sight offstage, who burst into embarrassed laughter at the suggestion.

Jonas was on the show to promote his new single, "Right Now," released on Aug. 24 with German producer and DJ Robin Schulz.