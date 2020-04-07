'Quarantine House' is Twitter's new game for those of us bored out of our gourds An unofficial Twitter game has sprung amid weeks of stay-at-home orders.

If you find yourself stressed out by your coronavirus quarantine living situation, you might have something in common with Zora Neale Hurston.

That is, according to "Quarantine House," a super unofficial game that has sprung up as weeks of stay-at-home orders threaten to slingshot us all around the bend.

The game's simple: You gotta be trapped with five people in a house for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Choose wisely (or not wisely, depending on your taste and drama tolerance).

The meme appears to have started with groupings of celebrities:

House No. 4 looks to be the wisest choice there, though House No. 3 does seem as though it could veer sideways in an enjoyable way.

From there emerged sports versions, animal versions, author versions, Twitter in-joke versions, Texas music versions and more. There's even a Buffalo Bills roster version for some reason.

Note: It is already possible to be stuck inside with James Joyce for months on end.