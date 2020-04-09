Rachael Ray's Croque Madame sandwich will elevate quarantine lunchtime in no time Celebrity chef Rachael Ray's take on the sandwich is inspired by her husband.

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray has been keeping calm during the coronavirus crisis by cooking on!

The host of her self-titled nationally syndicated TV talk show "Rachael Ray" has been adapting to life at home by teaching her Instagram followers how to make delicious dishes with the help of her husband, John Cusimano, behind the camera.

Ray seeks to bring a little calm and comfort back by welcoming people into her kitchen through Instagram's IGTV. On Thursday, she shared with "The View" how to make Croque Madame for John, which is her take on the classic Croque Madame with her husband's taste buds in mind. With a sandwich that's packed with this much flavor, it's shocking how quick and easy it is to make during your lunch break while working from home.

Croque Madame for John Courtesy of Rachael Ray

Ingredients

4 tablespoons butter, divided

1 rounded tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

Salt and pepper

1/8 teaspoon fresh grated nutmeg, eyeball it

2 teaspoons Dijon style mustard

2 slices white bread

2 large eggs

4 slices deli ham

4 slices deli Swiss cheese

Chopped parsley leaves, chives or thyme leaves, for garnish (choose from any or all on hand) Sautéed or steamed asparagus (optional)

Directions



1. Place a small sauce pot over medium low heat and melt 2 tablespoons butter in it. Whisk in a rounded tablespoon of flour and cook 1 minute or so. Whisk in milk and bring to a bubble then drop heat to low. Season the sauce with salt, pepper, nutmeg and Dijon. When sauce coats back of a spoon, turn off heat.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon of butter in each of 2 medium nonstick skillets, both over medium low heat.

3. When butter melts add 2 large eggs to the first skillet, keeping the whites separate from each other.

4. To the second skillet add 2 slices bread and toast lightly on first side then turn the bread. Top turned bread liberally with sauce and 2 slices of the ham and the Swiss cheese on each slice of bread. If you are using the optional asparagus, place under the cheese.

5. Use a spatula to transfer the eggs to the tops of the open faced sandwiches. Cover the pan with foil and turn off heat.

6. Let pan stand 5 minutes to melt cheese and set sauce and eggs.

7. Top sandwiches with chopped herb or herbs of choice and serve.

8. Spoon any leftover sauce over top of the eggs before garnishing

