Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine sentenced to more prison time for parole violations

Daniel Hernandez, the rapper known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, was sentenced in New York on Tuesday to a month-and-a-half in prison for several violations of his supervised release.

The sentence is slightly more than what federal prosecutors sought.

"Your breach of the court's trust is profound," U.S. District Court Judge Paul Engelmayer said.

Hernandez, 28, pleaded guilty to five violations, including traveling without permission to Las Vegas and Sarasota, Florida, twice failing to comply with drug testing, and testing positive for methamphetamines.

"Five violations say to me that you believe the rules don't apply to you," Engelmayer said. "Maybe you believe that because you're a famous rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine?"

Hernandez accepted responsibility for the violations but asked the judge for leniency.

"I don't want to go back in the box," Hernandez told the judge.

Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein women's 2019 Spring-Summer collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept. 21, 2018. Luca Bruno/AP, FILE

Engelmayer in 2020 granted Hernandez early release from prison after a 2018 plea deal he struck over his involvement with a violent street gang.

Hernandez was charged in November 2018 with federal racketeering and murder conspiracy charges as part of his association with Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Prosecutors alleged the gang "wreaked havoc on New York City" by "engaging in brazen acts of violence."

Hernandez was facing the possibility of more than 30 years in prison, if convicted. But he struck a deal, which prosecutors said led to the guilty pleas of several of his co-defendants.

Hernandez also testified at the trial of reputed gang members Anthony Ellison and Aljermiah Mack, who were both found guilty on charges of racketeering conspiracy.

Hernandez rocketed to international fame in late 2017 with the release of his debut single "Gummo." He released a raggaeton album, "Leyenda Viva," in June 2023 and then his most recent album, "Blackballed," in December 2023.

