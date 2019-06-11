In celebration of Pride Month, three globally recognized entertainers known for their starring roles on "RuPaul's Drag Race," Monét X Change, Nina West and Adore Delano, joined "The View"'s Meghan McCain to discuss today's strides and setbacks of the LGBTQ+ community – and nothing was off limits.

On Monday, New York Magazine dropped their Pride Month issue where they created 37 different covers featuring alumnus embracing the art of drag, including Monét, Nina and Adore. Along with the cover photos, the issue was accompanied by a ranking of the "new establishment" of drag culture.

The piece, titled "The Most Powerful Drag Queens in America," graded the top 100 "Drag Race" stars as well as placing them into four tiers: "The Tops," "The Upper Tier," "The Mid-Tier" and "The Bottoms."

Barely 24 hours later, Monét, Nina and Adore aired their plights with the publication to McCain.

Nina's bone of contention was how each drag queen was ranked, describing it as "dismissive." The Advocate reports that none of the list's judges participated in the art of drag.

"Ranking them only gives fodder for fans to kind of tear us apart and put us against one another," Nina West said. "We're going into pride month trying to celebrate and lift our community up and here's an article that seemingly on the surface is really incredible – and that's amazing to be featured on the cover of the New York magazine – but then we're like dividing ourselves up again."

"It's so problematic for our community," Nina added.

Nicolette Cain/ABC

"The fact that we were on New York Magazine is iconic," Monét premised, adding that it's "amazing" to be seen "on the front of page of pop culture."

"We are all celebrating amazing strides," Monét said. "To see them take this beautiful moment but then couple it with ranking queens by numbers... it's so gross." Recognizing the "honor" of having 37 drag queens cover New York Magazine, she took "big issue" with the piece's unintended message to the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and 50 years following the Stonewall riots.

In response to a long-awaited apology from the New York Police Department for the 1969 Stonewall raid, Monét, Nina and Adore accepted the gesture, with Monét adding that it's "never too late to apologize."

"We've all done and said horrible things at one point or did things that we regret now," Monét said. "If you apologize and then you go back to doing the same behavior, then that's one thing. But if you're apologizing and trying to move on and help us all as a community, then thank you so much."

Nicolette Cain/ABC

Adore, who revealed she had no idea about the magazine's ranking, hopes to see "fluidity with everything" 100 years after the Stonewall riots. As for right now, she's uncomfortable and emotional even talking about President Donald Trump and his administration because she views his current "mission and "lack of empathy" as "very dangerous."

Nina reacted to Trump's controversial Pride Month tweets supporting the LGBTQ+ community while also calling for the Pride flag to not be flown at embassies across the world and ban of transgender troops in America.

"You just can't say, 'Hey have a great Pride. By the way, we're going to take more rights away from you.' We are having our rights completely taken away and stripped away. All of this work that we've done in the last 50 years since the beginning of this movement," Nina said.

