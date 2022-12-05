'Sesame Street' cast member Bob McGrath has died, family says

McGrath was a founding cast member. He was 90 years old.

Bob McGrath, an original "Sesame Street" cast member, has died, his family announced Sunday. He was 90 years old.

"Our father Bob McGrath passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family," they wrote on Facebook.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization that produces educational children's programs, wrote on Twitter that it "mourns the passing of Bob McGrath, a beloved member of the Sesame Street family for over 50 years."

"A founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world," it wrote, "... whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts."

"A revered performer worldwide, Bob’s rich tenor filled airwaves and concert halls from Las Vegas to Saskatchewan to Tokyo many times over. We will be forever grateful for his many years of passionate creative contributions to Sesame Street and honored that he shared so much of his life with us," Sesame Workshop added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.