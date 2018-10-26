In a bold statement standing up against gun violence, 130 students from elementary school through high school worked together to create an awe-inspiring dance video with some serious star power.

Pop singer Sia offered her latest track “I’m Still Here” for this powerful PSA, produced by Derby and directed by Ezra Hurwitz on behalf of the non-profit gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety. In the video, the young dancers from New York’s National Dance Institute use movement to send a message about how it feels to be a young person affected by gun violence by focusing on one word: Enough.

“You don't have to explain yourself when you're dancing,” said Maya, one of the students who participated.

“I put all of my emotion ... all of my mind, all of what I thought, into this dance,” said another student named Christopher.

Hurwitz, who developed the project, felt compelled to do something after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed.

“When the Parkland shooting happened, the whole Florida community was obviously like really rallying behind that tragedy,” Hurwitz told “Nightline.” “It started me thinking about how dance specifically could be a vehicle for change and for healing.”

The video was put together by famed celebrity choreographer James Alsop, who is known for working with Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce.

“It's such a critical issue for the entire country, and I don't understand why there isn't a bigger conversation. Maybe we're... drowning in language. So when he said he wanted it to be a dance-driven theme I was like, ‘Yes we get to speak through our bodies,’” Alsop told “Nightline.” “I just let the music and the song and the message dictate the movement just so that it comes off authentically.”

Watch more on “Nightline” tonight at 12:35 a.m. ET