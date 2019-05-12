'SNL' debates what would cause Republicans to stop supporting Donald Trump

"Saturday Night Live" brought out dead-on ringers for Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and Susan Collins to debate a simple question: "What would cause you to stop supporting President Donald Trump?"

The show's cold open took place on a hypothetical episode of "Meet the Press."

Beck Bennett appeared, with a prosthetic neck, as a perfect impersonation of McConnell, while Cecily Strong played the Maine senator, Collins, tepid as ever, and Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Graham.

Graham referred to the president as "a financial genius," saying, "He's lost more money than I've ever made." The reference, of course, was to The New York Times' revelation that the president lost over $1 billion in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Eventually they came around to that deciding question, though.

Collins, who has walked a line between supporting GOP and Democratic causes, responded to faux Chuck Todd's inquiry: "You just bring it on Chuck Todd, because if you think Susan Collins is a pushover, well ... (trails off)."

Todd asked if the three would still support the president if he turned out to be Muslim.

Welcome to Meet the Press.

Welcome to Meet the Press. He's Chuck Todd. #SNL — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 12, 2019

"Just the thought of that makes me want to stress eat," McConnell said, pulling out a stalk of lettuce, in the true fashion of a turtle.

Todd then moved on to ask: What if he divorced Melania -- and married Stormy Daniels?

"That would actually make more sense, because that's a hot girl," McKinnon's Graham said.

Finally, Todd came up with a reason for them to turn their back on Trump: What if the president married Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

The three senators were immediately repulsed by the suggestion of him having a relationship with the rising star of the progressive left in Congress.

"Now that just crosses the line," they said.

"So that would lose your support?" Todd asked.

"Absolutely not," Collins deadpanned in response.