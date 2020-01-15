Spotify launches 'pawfect' playlist for pets and shares fun facts about animal lovers

Pet owners from 5 countries were surveyed about music and animals.

Kelly McCarthy
By
January 15, 2020, 3:26 PM
Spotify dug up some dirt -- the good kind -- to create a fun new music genre for pet lovers and their furry friends.

"We dug our paws into the subject and conducted a study on how pet owners use music with their pets. We found that 71% of pet owners surveyed play music for their pets," the streaming service said in a press release.

Spotify looked at data conducted from an online survey with 5,000 pet owners in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Spain and Italy.

The surveys found that 8 in 10 pet owners believe their pets like music and 71% have played music for their pets while 57% said they dance with their pet and 69% sing to them.

Almost 1 in 5 pet owners also named their pet in an ode to their favorite musician or band.

The top 5 artist-influenced pet names include Bob Marley, Elvis, Freddie Mercury, Bowie and Ozzy.

Spotify also unleashed a few more fun facts like 55% of pet owners think their pet has the same taste in music as their human and 53% said if they really had to choose, they'd pick their pet over their partner.

Here's how you can build a playlist for your pet on Spotify

  • To start, pick your pet. The animal options include dog, cat, bird, hampster and iguana.
  • Then select some choices about the pet's disposition on a sliding scale.
  • The range lets the listener select if the pet is more relaxed or energetic, shy or friendly and lastly, more apathetic or curious.
  • Users then enter in the pet's name and voila! A playlist is ready to stream.