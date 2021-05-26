2-time brain cancer survivor surprised by actor Ben Platt on 'The View'

After beating brain cancer twice, Molly Oldham received two once-in-a-lifetime surprises on "The View."

The 19-year-old opened up Wednesday about her battle with cancerous brain tumors.

Oldham was "excited" to be graduating from high school in May 2019 and "everything was going as planned" with her participation in musicals and spending time with friends.

That all came to a halt when Oldham developed migraines that reached the point of being "nonfunctional." Her mother, Bunny Oldham, took her to the hospital and after a CT scan and MRI, doctors found a tennis ball-sized brain tumor in her parietal lobe, which turned out to be the brain cancer anaplastic ependymoma.

Oldham was active on her social media about her journey and shared her brain cancer diagnosis on Instagram. "Hey everybody, it's Molly and Jordan and Lily and my mom. So, the doctors came in and told me it was cancerous," she said in her video post.

Two days after doctors found the tumor, Oldham had a six-hour brain surgery and later went through 33 rounds of proton therapy.

"There were days where she'd laugh through it, and there were days where she cried through it," Bunny Oldham said of her daughter's treatment. "But most of the days she would talk to the people who were also getting radiation therapy and telling them that it's OK."

After going through treatment, Oldham was declared cancer-free in June 2020. Since anaplastic ependymoma is an aggressive and fast-growing cancer, she received checkups every three months.

On Jan. 4, 2021, doctors found two small tumors during one of Oldham's checkup scans. Her second brain surgery took place on Jan. 22. After receiving several more rounds of radiation and chemotherapy, her tumors were gone completely by April 13.

On "The View," Oldham told co-host Meghan McCain -- whose father, Sen. John McCain, died after his battle with brain cancer -- that she's "feeling wonderful" today.

"There is no therapy that is known that cures my type of cancer and that's just how it is," she continued. "I'm taking one day at a time, doing my best, and living my life in as a positive way as I can."

Oldham added, "I will advocate for the rest of my life, no matter if I'm cured tomorrow or cured in 50 years. This will always be something that holds a special place in my heart and I'm very determined to achieve big dreams."

Known to be a huge fan of the Broadway show "Dear Evan Hansen," Oldham was shocked when lead actor of the film version, Ben Platt, appeared on screen with a special message and surprise.

"I'm here to tell you that today is going to be a really good day," Platt said in his video message. "I don't know if you heard since you're a 'Dear Evan Hansen' fan, but the film version is coming out in September, and I would be honored if you and a guest would join me at the premiere."

Still in shock, co-host Whoopi Goldberg told Oldham to brace herself for another surprise: Her University of North Carolina Greensboro theater professor Dominick Amendum.

"I was speaking to Chancellor [Franklin] Gilliam the other day about your story and he was reminding me of the Spartan spirit and how we take care of each other and we look out for each other," Amendum said. "You embody that spirit to everyone here on campus and everyone around the world dealing with what you deal with."

"Chancellor Gilliam and UNCG are giving you a full scholarship for your remaining two years here at UNCG," he told Oldham.

"Oh my god. Thank you so much," Oldham said through tears.

