Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson say they have coronavirus The two actors posted on social media about the disease.

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said Wednesday on social media that they have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," he wrote on Instagram. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What do we do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

The social media post included a photo of a yellow garbage bag and rubber glove.

He added that he would keep people updated and said, "Take care of yourselves!"

Hanks is a two-time Oscar winner -- taking best actor in 1994 for "Philadelphia" and 1995 for "Forrest Gump." He has been nominated four more times.

He has also won four Golden Globes and was honored for his career with the Cecil B. DeMille Award earlier this year.

The couple, both 63 years old, has been married since 1988.

Hanks was in Australia filming a movie about Elvis Presley. He was set to play Colonel Tom Parker, the singer's manager. It's unclear how this will affect filming.