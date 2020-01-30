Tommy Davidson talks possible 'In Living Color' reboot on 'The View' The first episode of "In Living Color" premiered in 1990 and ran until 1994.

Actor and comedian Tommy Davidson told "The View" that nearly 25 years after the final episode of "In Living Color," the possibility of a reboot is "possible."

When co-host and fellow comedian Whoopi Goldberg asked Davidson, who's best known for his various roles as a cast member on the sketch comedy TV series, if they would ever seen a reboot, he said optimistically, "I think we will. I think we will."

Tommy Davidson discusses his time on the cast of "In Living Color" with "The View" co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain. Nicolette Cain/ABC

"It's possible because we're out here. We're all loving our career," Davidson said of the show's cast, which includes Jim Carrey, Keenan Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans, Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Lopez. "All of us have been here 30 years or more doing our thing."

"We've had our chunk of success and we would love to work together," he added. "We'd love to get in on that."

The first episode of "In Living Color" premiered in 1990 and ran for five seasons until 1994. Members of the Wayans family wanted to create a sketch comedy show with a focus on African American humor and ultimately helped launch the careers of many actors and comics today.

Kim Coles, Jim Carrey, Keenan Ivory Wayans, Tommy Davidson, T'Keyah Crystal, Kelly Coffield, Kim Wayans, Damon Wayans, David Alan Grier in a press photo for "In Living Color," 1990-1994. E J Camp/Fox-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Davidson said his favorite memory from being part of the show was in the first season when "nobody knew" who the cast was yet.

"We knew what we wanted to do," Davidson said. He added that he'd watched comedians like Goldberg, Robin Williams and Billy Crystal do sketch comedy and felt the "In Living Color" cast was finally given a chance.

"It was just pure," he said.

A photo shows Tommy Davidson in “In Living Color.” 20th Century Fox Television

In Davidson's new memoir, "Living in Color," he speaks openly about his competitive relationship with cast member Jamie Foxx, and how it became strained at times.

"There's nobody that you work with all the time that you're going to get along with all the time," Davidson said. "It was competitive, you know, and we ran into our own stuff where we went up against each other but, I mean, it's Jamie Foxx."

