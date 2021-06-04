'The View' honors trailblazers from LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month

During the month of June, Americans applaud the accomplishments of those in the LGBTQIA+ community in honor of Pride Month. "The View" joins in that celebration again in 2021.

Pride Month takes place in June because of the riots held by members of the LGBT community against a police raid that took place at the Stonewall Inn in New York City on June 28, 1969, which the Library of Congress calls a "tipping point" for the gay liberation movement in the U.S.

Millions from the LGBT community and allies across the globe take part in monthlong celebrations, including pride parades, workshops and symposiums, as well as remembrances for members of the community who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS or hate crimes.

The acronym LGBT has expanded through the years to LGBTQIA+. According to OutRight Action International, the initialism stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and/or questioning, intersex, asexual and/or ally, and the plus sign acknowledges the "non-cisgender and non-straight identities which are not included in the acronym."

The rainbow LGBT flag created by Gilbert Baker is prominently displayed throughout the month. According to Baker's website, each color on the flag has a meaning: red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, blue for harmony and violet for spirit.

"The View," the Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show, recognizes politicians, activists, athletes and entertainers in the LGBT community who've made history in the U.S.

POLITICAL TRAILBLAZERS

On Friday, "The View" recognized Dr. Rachel Levine, who became America's first openly transgender federal official when confirmed by the Senate in March. She serves as President Joe Biden's assistant secretary of health, making history as the highest ranking openly transgender government official.

Learn more about groundbreaking politicians from the LGBT community.

Richard Grenell

As former President Donald Trump's acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell is the first openly gay member of the U.S. Cabinet in an acting capacity. Prior to being appointed DNI, he was the ambassador to Germany -- making him the first openly LGBT ambassador for Trump -- and was the longest-serving U.S. spokesman at the United Nations.

Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg, more commonly known at the time as "Mayor Pete" of South Bend, Indiana, announced his presidential exploratory committee on Jan. 23, 2019, and followed up with an official campaign launch on April 14, 2019. On March 1, he ended his 2020 White House bid.

While he rose to fame during his presidential run, Buttigieg made history when the Senate confirmed him as transportation secretary on Feb. 2, making him the first openly gay person confirmed to a Cabinet post. He's responsible for helping to advance President Joe Biden's ambitious agenda of rebuilding the nation's infrastructure as well as fighting climate change.

Mauree Turner

A nonbinary, Black, Muslim woman, Mauree Turner knocked off a three-term, white male incumbent to win the Democratic nomination for a state legislative seat in Oklahoma and became the first nonbinary state legislator. She attributed her victory to connecting with underrepresented people in her district.

Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is the first openly LGBT governor elected in the U.S. Openly bisexual, she wrote a short piece about coming out while serving in the state House of Representatives in 1992.

