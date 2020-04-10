'The View' co-hosts' favorite movies, TV shows and books to binge while social distancing "The View" co-hosts have been co-hosting the show from home for nearly a week.

If you've already binge watched and read through your lists of movies, television series and books, "The View" co-hosts have offered their personal lists to help everyone cope with social distancing.

As Americans continue to heed their governor's lockdown orders to flatten the curve of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., many have taken movie nights and book clubs to a whole new level.

Whether you're looking to have a virtual watch party or book club with your friends or simply catch up on some must-see and must-read content, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and host of "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" and current guest co-host of "The View" Sara Haines share their favorite picks to get into while maintaining physical distance amid the pandemic.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG

TV Series

• "Evil" (CBS All-Access)

• "Kidding" (Showtime)

• "Star Trek: Picard" (CBS All-Access)

• "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)



Books

• "Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky" by Kwame Mbalia

• "Hellboy: Emerald Hell" by Tom Piccirilli

• "The Operator: A Novel" by Gretchen Berg

• "The Final Days" by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein

• "All the President's Men" by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein

• "Darling Rose Gold" by Stephanie Wrobel

• "The Jetsetters: A Novel" by Amanda Ward



JOY BEHAR

Movies

• "Casablanca"

• "Notorious"

• "Gaslight"

• "The Letter" (1940 version)

• "Downfall"

• "Election"

• "The Queen"



Movies for a good laugh

• "Some Like It Hot"

• "Tootsie"

• "What About Bob?"

• "The Four Seasons"



TV Series

• "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

• "Endeavour" (Amazon)

• "Prime Suspect" (Hulu)

• "The Crown" (Netflix)

• "Foyle's War" (Amazon)



Books

• Any short story by John Cheever

• Any short story by Richard Yates

• Any short story by Alice Munro



SUNNY HOSTIN

Movies

• "Fatal Attraction"

• "Coming to America"

• "It's Complicated"

• "The Lord of the Rings" film franchise

• "Star Wars" film franchise



TV Series

• "The Crown" (Netflix)

• "Godfather of Harlem" (EPIX)

• "Cobra Kai" (YouTube)

• "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

• "Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu)



Books

• "The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates

• "Summer on the Bluffs: A Novel" by Sunny Hostin



Podcasts

• “Scene on Radio” season 2, “Seeing White”



MEGHAN MCCAIN

Political movies

• "Primary Colors"

• "The Best of Enemies"

• "The Manchurian Candidate" (1962 version)

• "The Ides of March"

• "Bulworth"

• "War Room"

• "The Contender"

• "Thirteen Days"

• "The Unknown Known"



SARA HAINES

Movies

• "Bridesmaids"

• "Step Brothers"

• "Girls Trip"

• "Mean Girls"



TV Series

• "Love Is Blind" (Netflix)



TV Series for family and children

• "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" (PBS Kids)

• "Sesame Street" (PBS Kids)



Books

• "The Things We Cannot Say" by Kelly Rimmer

• "The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment" by Eckhart Tolle

• "The Au Pair" by Emma Rous

• "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides



Books for family and young children

• "The Pout-Pout Fish" by Deborah Diesen

• "Little Blue Truck" series by Alice Schertle



Every episode of ABC's award-winning talk show "The View" is now available as a podcast! Listen and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher or the ABC News app.