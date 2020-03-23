'The View' co-hosts talk about their new social distancing lifestyles The co-hosts share what they've been up to adjusting to their new normal.

After several days of adjusting to life at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, "The View" co-hosts shared the ups and downs of their new way of life as they adhere to social distancing protocols.

Social distancing measures that have been implemented to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have included school closings, canceled sporting events, postponed business conferences and guidelines to stay at least six feet away from other people in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and avoid overwhelming the U.S. health care system.

Longtime co-host Joy Behar took time off from "The View" as a precautionary measure amid growing concerns of the novel virus. She joined "The View" via satellite on Monday and shared how life has become "exhausting" in more ways than she anticipated.

"This type of restfulness is exhausting for me," Behar said. "I'm more lethargic than normal."

"I have not been able to maintain a six-feet distance from our refrigerator. I can emerge from this debacle morbidly obese," Behar said jokingly.

Some of her activities during voluntary self-isolation have included giving her dog Bernie a bath and partaking in a group video chat with people whom she would "normally have great conversation with," she said. This time, she said it didn't go quite as planned.

"I had a glass of wine and I totally fell asleep," said Behar of her video chat. "I can't even get myself aroused to get up in the house and clean up."

"The View" co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and guest co-host Sara Haines share about their new social distancing lifestyle, March 23, 2020. ABC News

With three children under the age of 5, former co-host and currently guest co-host Sara Haines said social distancing is exhausting in different ways.

"There are good days and bad days," Haines said of parenting during self-isolation. She said that Sunday was "one of those bad days."

"It was one of those days where we tried to seek order and use some of the school's videos to help us run school, and that didn't work out well," Haines continued. "I was on the phone cooking, crying to my mom and saying, 'I failed today.'"

"I think, when you just feel like you're trying to find structure for kids that are thrown on [top of] what to expect, they're not quite old enough to understand. But they know things are different," Haines added.

"You just kind of like, keep everyone alive, keep everyone protected, keep the morale good and hope you're better the next day," Haines said of managing her family's new lifestyle. "So, here's to Monday being better than Sunday."

Hostin, who has two teenagers of her own, used video chats as an outlet to escape social distancing over the weekend. She said she attended two happy hours and even a dance party that her children joined in on.

"We all agreed to watch one movie and we drank and watched the movie together," Hostin said of one of her virtual happy hour sessions. "We were all over the country."

Hostin also joined over 100,000 others online when she streamed DJ D-Nice's Club Quarantine dance party on Instagram Live.

"It was so much fun! I mean, [my husband] Manny and I were dancing. The kids started dancing," Hostin said, adding that Michelle Obama, Joe Biden, Natalie Portman, Queen Latifah and more celebrities joined in on the dance party.

All fun and happy hours aside, Hostin said she is "being very careful" during the pandemic as she continues to make live studio appearances and her husband, Dr. Emmanuel Hostin, continues to see patients. She said they've implemented a new routine in their home to practice safe hygiene: Anyone that has left the house now has to take off the clothes they wore outside before entering the home.

"Manny is used to doing this. He wears his scrubs and takes off his clothes before he enters the house, and washes all of his clothes and takes a shower," Hostin said, noting that she does the same.

"We have robes that we keep [in the entryway], and my mom is quarantined on her own," Hostin said.

"The View" co-host and EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg said she's "chilling" in voluntary self-isolation and it's "perfect" for her right now.

"I get to just sit and, you know, go through stuff I need to go through in terms of all the work that I was supposed to be doing," Goldberg said.

"I'm not doing anything except on a day-to-day basis. It seems to be the only way to go," Goldberg continued. "I'm not listening to politicians. I'm listening to doctors... I'm listening to the people who know something about infectious diseases."

On Sunday, co-host Meghan McCain announced that she's pregnant with her first child. She will join "The View" this week to discuss her big news.

Every episode of ABC's award-winning talk show "The View" is now available as a podcast! Listen and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher or the ABC News app.