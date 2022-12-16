'The View' co-hosts share their favorite things from 2022 under $50

Whether you're shopping for yourself or somebody else, you can't go wrong with "The View" co-hosts' favorite things!

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their favorite items from this year that are friendly for your wallet with all items being under $50.

Enter for your chance to win products from all of the companies featured before midnight Eastern on Dec. 16 — one lucky viewer will win!

ALYSSA'S PICKS:

Boy Smells Candles

Boy Smells is a candle & fine fragrance company. They consider their products gender-inclusive naming them “boy” yet packaged in pink. They mix masculine & feminine scents when making their candles. They have partnered with artists like Kacey Musgraves & Grace Jones to create scents exclusive to Boy Smells.

$36+ www.boysmells.com

Bark BoxX

Here’s a great gift for dog lovers. Bark Box is a monthly subscription box that includes treats and themed toys. You can customize the toys and treats for your pup or someone else’s doggie based on their size & breed. All products are the same price, regardless of the size of your dog and you can change the size at any time.

$23+ www.barkbox.com

SUNNY'S PICKS:

Maison By Tai

Maison means home in French, and Tai offers beautifully curated collections for your home that are luxurious yet affordable. Each collection offered will be accompanied by a complimentary recipe along with a virtual tutorial. Every few weeks look forward to a new and exciting collection tailored to satisfy every pallet. Purchase each experience to enjoy, host, gift or simply collect.

$14.99+ www.maisonbytai.com

Brooke Hagel

Brooke Hagel is a New York City based fashion illustrator who has worked with the likes of Burberry, Cartier, and Chanel to name a few. Not only does she create beautiful prints, but she also makes phone cases, ornaments, holiday cards and more all customized. She is inspired by the stylish women she spots on her worldly travels and turns them into works of art.

$5+ www.brookehagel.com

ANA'S PICKS:

Mimi K Beauty

Mimi K Beauty was created by a celebrity makeup artist who became extremely frustrated with mixing three or more shades just to get the perfect nude lip gloss for her clients, so she created a solution: five nude vegan lip glosses that can be worn on any complexion, where mixing is optional but not mandatory.

$17+ www.mimikbeauty.shop

Alicia Boateng Afro Glam Mugs

Alicia Boateng runs her business Alicia Boateng Designs alongside her husband, churning out festive mugs that come in a range of different styles; from her Afro-Glam collection, to her seasonal cups and her collection highlighting different cultures from around the world. The Coral Springs, Florida-based mompreneur counts celebrities like Tiffany Haddish and Octavia Spencer as fans of her designs and is determined to, “Get my cups into the hands of as many women as I can.”

$27 www.aliciaboateng.com

JOY'S PICKS:

Old World Christmas Ornaments

Old World Christmas offers the most extensive and best-loved collection with over 1,400 proprietary designs in styles ranging from traditional to whimsical. The company's vast selection of finely crafted and affordable ornaments offers many choices to fit your personality or style. They use the same techniques that originated in the 1800's. Molten glass is mouth-blown into finely carved molds made exclusively for Old World Christmas before a hot solution of liquid silver is poured inside. The ornaments are then hand-painted and glittered in a series of labor-intensive steps to achieve the beautiful creations.

$5+ www.oldworlchristmas.com

Pamela Barsky

These are great expressive bags & pouches written and created by the original New York City bag lady, Pamela Barsky. She’s a clever writer who puts her thoughts on makeup pouches and tote bags.

$16.50+ www.pamelabarsky.com

SARA'S PICKS:

I See Me!

I See Me! creates high quality, personalized children's books. The goal of these books is to show each child how absolutely unique and special he or she is, to teach the child how to spell his or her name and to build vocabulary skills.

$29.99+ www.iseeme.com

Create Your Own Reel Viewer

Who doesn’t love a nostalgic gift? At Uncommon Goods, you can handpick a creative gift for anyone on your list. Give yourself a double dose with this grown-up, just-for-you version of one of childhood's greatest gadgets: the reel viewer. Assemble snapshots of your favorite memories and add them to your very own reel using the redemption code included with your viewer. Once you receive your made-to-order reel, pop it in the viewer and marvel at baby's first steps, your favorite beach at sunset or anything else you want immortalized.

$34.95 www.uncommongoods.com

WHOOPI'S PICKS:

It’s a Christmas Potty! You can rock your house with a Christmas jam! Give it up for the Jingle Roll carolers! Bim Bam Boo enhanced their tree-free toilet paper with the classic Christmas song “Jingle Bells” in exclusive holiday style! These Christmas toilet paper rolls make a hilarious gift, especially for those people who have everything!

$29.99 www.bimbamboopaper.com

Sugarfina

Spread sweetness this holiday season! Shop artisan candy, gourmet dark chocolates, milk chocolates, white chocolates and luxury candy gifts perfect for celebrating any occasion from the world's best online candy store.

$4+ www.sugarfina.com