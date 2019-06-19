Whoopi Goldberg praises Lizzo's 'Sister Act 2' homage at MTV Awards

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg applauded the "incredible" singer Lizzo for her tribute to the "Sister Act" movie sequel during her performance of "Juice" at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

On Monday night, Lizzo's first televised awards show paid homage to the "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" film's final scene, where Goldberg's character, Sister Mary Clarence, instructs her choir students to do away with their robes before performing so they can feel more comfortable.

Lizzo and her backup dancers included choir robes, dance moves, and notable moments from the movie. She later revealed on Instagram that "Sister Act 2" is her favorite movie.

The following evening, Goldberg took to Twitter to shout-out Lizzo for her performance, writing, "Girl YOU knocked the crap out of last night, and as your newest fan... kudos kudos kudos!!!"

Goldberg's admiration of Lizzo continued Wednesday morning on "The View," when she and the co-hosts reacted to her performance on-air.

"I want to tip a dread to the incredible Lizzo," Goldberg said before showing a clip of her MTV Awards performance.

"To anyone who is not sure if 'Sister Act' still works – just saying," Goldberg continued referencing Lizzo's tribute. "It was part of folks growing up."

Lizzo, 31, was 5 when "Sister Act 2" hit theaters. She tweeted in November 2018 that she used to "hate" the sound of her own voice because she "thought it annoyed people and my family."

"Well girl, they all know now. No problem with the voice. No problem at all," Goldberg said in response to her 2018 tweet compared to her 2019 MTV awards performance. "If you are coming to New York, Lizzo, come on over and hang with us a little bit at 'The View.' We would love to have you."

Lizzo reacted to her shout out on Twitter. "THIS IS A CHILDHOOD DREAM COME TRUE," she tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

