'The View' weighs in after brother of Botham Jean forgives, hugs ex-cop Amber Guyger

"The View" co-hosts reacted on Thursday to the touching moment during former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger's sentencing when she hugged the brother of Botham Jean, the man she was convicted of killing.

Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Jean. During her sentencing on Wednesday, Jean's brother Brandt Jean spoke directly to Guyger.

"I can speak for myself — I forgive you. Again. I'm speaking for myself, not on behalf of my family. I love you, just like anyone else," Brandt Jean said.

Brandt Jean then asked the judge if he could hug Guyger, who during her trial claimed that she mistook Botham Jean's apartment for her own and shot him in self-defense thinking that he was an intruder.

"[Brandt Jean] decided that he thought his brother would've wanted him to forgive and none of us can judge that," Whoopi Goldberg said on "The View" Thursday. "We'll always have to ask the question: 'Could we be so big?' I don't know if I could be."

ABC

Abby Huntsman said she was touched by Brandt Jean's mercy.

"I also feel like if you can't wake up in the morning and believe that people can evolve, people can change their ways and the way that they think, then how do you go about your day?" she said. "More than anything, what I saw with him was, 'I want to forgive you, I want to take the hate out of me, so I can continue living my life.'"

Sunny Hostin said she was conflicted not with Brandt Jean hugging with Guyger, but with Judge Tammy Kemp's hug, which happened afterward. Kemp also gave Guyger a bible.

"That was problematic," Hostin said. "I suspect people may question her impartiality — [they] may question her on appeal. So I've never quite seen a judge do something like that."

Joy Behar pointed out it was also OK to not forgive others of their wrongdoing.

"To me, there are some crimes that are too heinous that they are unforgivable," Behar said, naming the Holocaust and child molestation as examples. "I think that to hold on to the rage gives you strength also. I'm not sure you have to forgive so quickly."

