Daytime talk show host Wendy Williams spoke candidly on "The View" about her whirlwind past year, during which she became a hot topic after a high-profile divorce and struggles with substance abuse. She also talked about the new life she's building for herself.

The self-proclaimed "Queen of All Media" opened up in her first TV interview since filing for divorce in April from her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter, who is also the former executive producer of her namesake talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show."

"Infidelity is one thing, a full baby is a whole other topic," Williams said about her husband's affair, which allegedly resulted in him having a daughter with another woman.

"I’m not changing Pampers, I want to be pampered," the straight-shooting talk show host said. "If we don't laugh then we'll cry... I've learned...from my mother how to make lemons into lemonade in life."

Heidi Gutman/Walt Disney Television

While some couples turn to marriage counseling after one partner has strayed from their spouse, Williams said marriage counseling was never on the table for her. "You do this? Get out," she said.

Despite the hardships Williams and Hunter had in their relationship, she refused to publicly badmouth him as they're co-parenting their 19-year-old son, Lil Kev, together.

"You just can't throw away 25 years and then start talking recklessly about the other person," she said. "Otherwise, what does that say about you?"

Heidi Gutman/Walt Disney Television

After everything, Williams said "it's now time for me to move on with my life."

Earlier this year, Williams put her New Jersey home up for sale and made an official move to New York City, where production for her daytime talk show takes place. Although she isn't riding the subway, she enjoys her new luxury Manhattan apartment, which she refers as her "bachelor pad." But it doesn't sound like she intends to be a bachelor forever.

"I'm a wife, not a girlfriend," Williams said. "Dating is fun... My dance card has been full."

