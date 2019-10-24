Whoopi Goldberg is back in the habit with her return to "Sister Act" in a revamped musical coming in the summer next year.

The EGOT winner and co-host of "The View" announced on Thursday that she will be returning to the stage for "Sister Act: The Musical" where she'll be reviving her role as Deloris Van Cartier from the iconic "Sister Act" film.

"I'm very excited and, you know, I'll have some fun," Goldberg said.

The musical comedy will be performed in London for six weeks starting July 29, 2020.

Goldberg said that the musical revival will be "great," and noted that she had been "met with a lot of resistance" in the past for trying to make "Sister Act 3." She claimed people called the idea "dated" and "old."

"I'm older than I was, but I'm not very much different than I was," Goldberg said.

Comedian, screenwriter and actress Jennifer Saunders will co-star with Goldberg as Mother Superior.

In an Instagram post from Goldberg on Thursday, she wrote, "I’m so excited to be playing with the great & talented Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior."

In June, Goldberg applauded singer Lizzo's tribute to the final scene of "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" during her performance of "Juice" at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

"I want to tip a dread to the incredible Lizzo," said Goldberg. "To anyone who is not sure if 'Sister Act' still works, just saying, it was part of folks' growing up."

Lizzo reacted to Goldberg's shout out on Twitter, saying, "This is a childhood dream come true."

THIS IS A CHILDHOOD DREAM COME TRUE https://t.co/lViXr01qJi — #STREAMTRUTHHURTS (@lizzo) June 19, 2019

In "Sister Act," Goldberg's Deloris Van Cartier is entered into protective custody inside a rundown San Francisco convent to avoid getting killed. It's there that she changes her identity and takes on the name Sister Mary Clarence. She ultimately becomes the church's choir director and helps transform the chorus before singing for the Pope.

"Sister Act" was released in 1992 when movie soundtracks were standalone bodies of work, and is still considered iconic today.

Goldberg is also working on another project, which requires the platinum white head of faux locs she is wearing. She underwent a transformation in September for her role in Stephen King's limited series "The Stand" as 108-year-old Mother Abigail.

