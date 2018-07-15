A new show from satirist Sacha Baron Cohen, the sequel to "Mamma Mia!" and the annual Major League Baseball All-Star game: This is a week packed with entertainment highlights that appeal to almost everyone.

From what to watch from your couch to the latest movies, "Good Morning America" has compiled a list of upcoming releases to help you better plan your week.

Our picks for the week of July 15 are below.

Sunday, July 15

Sacha Baron Cohen is returning to the small screen with "Who Is America?" a half-hour satirical series that will, according to a press release, "explore the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate our unique nation.” (Sarah Palin, who has spoken out about the show, confirmed that she was one of several public figures tricked into appearing in one of the seven episodes.) The first installment airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

Monday, July 16

Almost four years after the comedic icon took his own life, HBO will debut "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind," a documentary that takes a look inside the troubled genius of Robin Williams. From "Mork & Mindy" to "Good Will Hunting" and much, much more, this film investigates Williams the man, not just the hilarious ball of energy.

The original “Real Housewives” are back! The 13th season of “Real Housewives of Orange County,” the franchise that started it all, returns to Bravo at 9 p.m. ET. This year, Vicki, also known as “The O.G. of the O.C.” seems to be on better terms with the girls, but we’ll see how long that lasts.

Tuesday, July 17

The World Cup may be over, but there's still America's favorite pastime! The 89th annual Major League Baseball All-Star game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Viral sensation Melissa Radke has been through a lot -- a guy stood her up for senior prom, a friend said she was fat and a teacher told her she’d never amount to much. In her memoir, "Eat Cake. Be Brave," she writes what she’s learned from those painful experiences and how she overcame them. An empowering book, Radke also talks about parenting, marriage, and aging.

Wednesday, July 18

As they say in Hollywood, "The show must go on," and in the case of USA's "Suits," that means without Meghan Markle, who now, of course, is known as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Season eight of the legal drama premieres at 9 p.m. ET.

Thursday, July 19

"Snowfall," the series from John Singleton about the crack epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles, returns to FX for season two at 10 p.m. ET.

Friday, July 20

Denzel Washington is kicking butts and taking names in "The Equalizer 2," the R-rated sequel to the 2014 hit. But he's got company this time, as "Game of Thrones" star Pedro Pascal and Oscar-winner Melissa Leo tag along for the action-packed ride.

"Mamma Mia!" fans, your sequel has arrived. "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," featuring an all-star cast of Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Lily James, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth, takes viewers back to the Greek island of Kalokairi, to examine how the past has influenced the present. It's rated PG-13.

Looking to stay in? Netflix is rolling out "Father of the Year," featuring David Spade and Nat Faxon, about two fathers whose kids have bet on who would win in a fight. It's sure to have you laughing (or maybe cringing a little).

And if you're planning a trip to the Big Apple, there's a new show you may want to take in. Continuing the tradition of bringing screen favorites to Broadway, "Pretty Woman: the Musical," will begin performances at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City. Samantha Banks from "Les Miserables" stars as Vivian opposite Tony winner Steve Kazee from "Once" as Edward. Singer Bryan Adams produced the music and lyrics.

Saturday, July 21

Those who have lost hours to watching "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" will want to catch the series premiere of "Comfort Food Tour," a new Food Network offering featuring Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, who were recently crowned the winners of Guy Fieri's "Guy's Big Project." In the show, the two men will embark on a tour of America's most indulgent comfort foods. The artery-clogging fun starts at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Saturday.