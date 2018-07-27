It's a busy week for new releases!

From a handful of new Netflix releases to a few very different new films hitting the theaters, "Good Morning America" has compiled a rundown of what you'll want to pay attention to this week in pop culture.

Our list is below.

Sunday, July 29

At last, viewers will get to see “Die Hard” institution Bruce Willis get skewered by Edward Norton, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cybill Shepherd and (surprise guest) ex-wife Demi Moore when “The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis” airs on Comedy Central.

Monday, July 30

A new documentary about the legacy of Trayvon Martin premieres on the Paramount Network at 10 p.m. “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” not only details how this 17-year-old unarmed black youth was killed by a neighborhood watch member, but also includes intimate footage of how Martin lived. Carmelo Anthony, Angela Rye and Angela Davis also make appearances in the doc, which was executive-produced by Jay-Z.

Tuesday, July 31

"Parks & Rec" fans will want to tune in to "Making It," the six-episode NBC series hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, in which artisans take on a number of handmade projects. The competition begins at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Wednesday, August 1

“The Sinner,” the critically praised drama starring Jessica Biel, who earned a Golden Globe and Emmy nomination for her starring role as Cora, returns to USA Network for season two starting tonight.

Friday, August 3

Acclaimed artist Terence Nance is out with “Random Acts of Flyness,” a new thought-provoking HBO series premiering at midnight. Each episode features a few vignettes that tackle subjects such as trauma, the singularity, white supremacy and patriarchy.

Nearly 24 hours later, HBO's animated series for adults, "Animals," returns for season three. This time around, performers Tracy Morgan, Demi Moore and Edie Falco will lend their voices to the show.

Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammer star in "Like Father," Netflix's new film about a young executive who's left at the altar and ends up on her honeymoon with her estranged dad. The film was written and directed by Lauren Miller Rogen and also features her husband, Seth Rogen.

For those looking to get out of the house, a handful of very different new movies will hit cinemas today, including the Amandla Stenberg-led teen sci-fi thriller "The Darkest Minds" (rated PG-13); "Disney's Christopher Robin" (a PG-rated flick about Winnie the Pooh and the gang); and the Mila Kunis/Kate McKinnon R-rated buddy film, "The Spy Who Dumped Me."

Capping off a busy day of new releases, Mac Miller will drop a new album, "Swimming," too.

Saturday, August 4

Anime enthusiasts have been eagerly anticipating the international version of "Flavors of Youth," a Netflix series about different characters living in three bustling Chinese cities.