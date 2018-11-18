Thanksgiving is almost here, which means you'll need a list of things to do with family and friends who may be coming into town!

"Good Morning America" has compiled a list of this week's biggest releases and premieres -- plus information on how to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

Sunday, Nov. 18

Like true crime? You'll want to check out the new Showtime series "Escape at Dannemora" tonight at 10 p.m. This series, inspired by the 2015 escape of two New York inmates, who were both convicted of murder, stars Patricia Arquette, Paul Dano and Benicio Del Toro. It's directed by Ben Stiller.

"My Brilliant Friend," a new series based on the novel by Elena Ferrante, is a coming-of-age story about a young girl and her brilliant best friend who's determined to continue learning despite being forced to drop out of school. The series, which is in Italian with English subtitles, premieres at 9 p.m. ET.

Monday, Nov. 19

What is billed as a three-night event starts tonight at 9 p.m. on AMC with "The Little Drummer Girl," starring Alexander Skarsgard and Michael Shannon. In a series that's already getting buzz overseas, two Israeli agents turn a young actress into an one of their own.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries presents “Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane,” the story of siblings returning to their childhood home to celebrate Christmas and discovering a secret that brings them closer than ever. Alicia Witt, a recognizable face on the network, stars in this flick.

Trevor Noah's comedy special, "Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia" launches today on Netflix. The "Daily Show" host will touch on everything from tacos to lessons he learned from his mother.

Tuesday, Nov. 20

Maybe a cooking show to get you into the Thanksgiving mood? Netflix releases "The Final Table" today, in which a team of chefs create meals from countries all over the globe in this new culinary competition.

"Game of Thrones" fans will want to pick up George R.R. Martin's latest book, "Fire & Blood: 300 Years Before A Game of Thrones," which focuses on the House Targaryen. This is the first of a two-part history of the Targaryens, the franchise's famous family of dragonlords.

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone are back again for "Creed II,” the sequel to the 2015 hit. Jordan described what it meant to him to work with the legendary Stallone in a recent Instagram post. “I grew up watching and mimicking all of the Rocky films and boxing matches and now I have not one but TWO films with Mr. Balboa just makes me feel like a kid again and I'm enjoying every moment,” he wrote.

Thursday, Nov. 22

Happy Thanksgiving! As you prep your turkey, tune into the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which begins at 9 a.m. across all time zones on NBC.

For some, it's not too early to start thinking about Christmas, and for those people, Netflix is rolling out "The Christmas Chronicles," a film starring Kurt Russell as a no-nonsense version of St. Nick.

Friday, Nov. 23

Hitting theaters nationwide today is Oscar-winner Emma Stone's new film, "The Favourite," an R-rated 18th century period piece that also features Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz.

British singer Rita Ora is releasing her second studio album ‘Phoenix’ on Friday. She’s been teasing the album on her popular Instagram page in the last weeks.

Saturday, Nov. 24

Series favorites Ash and Pikachu star in the perfect family-friendly movie to bring your kids to, “Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us.” The anime film will be released on a limited theatrical run, so act fast!