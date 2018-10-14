This marks yet another exciting week in entertainment.

In addition to "The Conners" making its big debut on ABC, Jennifer Garner's new show, "Camping," premieres on HBO, "Halloween" hits theaters and "Making a Murderer" returns to Netflix for its second season.

For those and so much more, see "Good Morning America"'s roundup of new releases, below.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Jennifer Garner stars in "Camping," a new HBO series from Jenni Konner and Lena Dunham — the team behind "Girls." In the comedy, which premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Garner and actor David Tennant play an unhappy couple on a trip to the great outdoors.

Fans of the series "Charmed" may want to tune into the CW's reboot, which debuts at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. In the new version of the show, three sisters who discover they're witches include a "firebrand social justice warrior," a "fun-loving" young woman and a "brilliant geneticist," according to reports.

Monday, Oct. 15

The CW's "Arrow" is back! As Season 7 begins, Oliver Queen has revealed to the world that he is the masked vigilante, the Green Arrow, and now rests behind bars opposite some of the worlds' deadliest criminals, most of which he helped put there. Where does he got from here? And will he ever be able to save his city?

"The Sentence" documents the story of Cindy Shank, a mother of three girls, who is serving a 15-year prison sentence for crimes committed by her late ex-boyfriend. It premieres on HBO at 8 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

It's been a wild ride for the fictional Conner family, who head back to ABC tonight for a new show, "The Conners," at 8 p.m. ET. The question is, what happened to Roseanne Barr's character and will her absence be explained in the series premiere?

After "The Conners," stay tuned for the premiere of "The Kids Are Alright," a new ABC comedy about family -- consisting of a mother, father and eight boys -- in Los Angeles in the 1970s.

Book club members, take note: "The Poisonwood Bible" author Barbara Kingsolver is coming out with her new novel, "Unsheltered," today. The book focuses on two families from different time periods who lived in the same New Jersey house during times of personal and political tumult.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Tonight at 8 p.m., country stars including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and others will be honored at the CMT Artist of the Year Special on CMT. After an all-male lineup of honorees last year, this year's group will be all female. “In this monumental year for women, dedicating one of the biggest nights in the genre to applaud female country artists not only solidifies our commitment, but we hope will spark a much-needed change in the industry,” CMT said in a statement obtained by Variety.

Friday, Oct. 19

More than 40 years after the release of her iconic first "Halloween" film, Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Strode in a film of the same name (rated R) and what is billed as her "final confrontation" with Michael Myers. In this sequel, he's been in captivity for 40 years.

If you are looking for less terror, maybe "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" is for you. Comedian Melissa McCarthy plays down-on-her-luck author Lee Israel, who, out of desperation, hawked forged letters until she's forced to steal and sell authentic ones. The R-rated movie is based on Israel's memoir.

Yoko Ono is releasing "Warzone," a re-imagining of some of her most classic work from the past four decades today. With songs like "Woman Power" and "I Love All of Me," this album looks to have themes that are as relevant today as they were in the 1970s.

The highly-anticipated "Making a Murderer: Part 2" hits Netflix today, with more about Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey, two men who claim they were wrongly convicted of murder.

If you are a comics fan, this is a big week as "Daredevil" returns to Netflix for the highly-anticipated Season 3. Last we saw Matt Murdock, he seemed to have sacrificed himself to save New York City. But not so! The Man Without Fear lives and he has to deal with a copycat ruining his good name as Daredevil.