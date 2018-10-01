What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in October

October is the month for scary movies and there are plenty of them coming to streaming services.

From classics like "The Shining" on Netflix and "The Amityville Horror" on Amazon to scary originals like Hulu's monthly horror franchise "Into the Dark," which launches Oct. 5, and Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House," which debuts Oct. 12.

If scary isn't your thing, there are the original Netflix films "Private Life," starring Kathryn Hahn and Richard Paul Giamatti as a couple desperate to have a child, and "22 July," Paul Greengrass' ticktock of the 2011 Norway attacks. Amazon also launches its new original series, "The Romanoffs."

As always, there are plenty of beloved films including "Platoon" on Hulu and "Blazing Saddles" on Netflix.

For all of October's Netflix, Hulu and Amazon listings, see the roundup below.

Netflix

Oct. 1

10,000 B.C.

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blade

Blade II

Blazing Saddles

Empire Records

Gotham: Season 4

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

Must Love Dogs

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Mystic River

New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America

Pay It Forward

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumble in the Bronx

She's Out of My League

Sommersby

The Dead Pool

The Devil's Advocate

The Green Mile

The Lake House

The NeverEnding Story

The Shining

V for Vendetta

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Oct. 2

Joe Rogan: Strange Times-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MeatEater: Season 7-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python's Life of Brian

Oct. 3

Truth or Dare (2017)

Oct. 4

Creeped Out-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

Oct. 5

Big Mouth: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dancing Queen-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Élite-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Empire Games-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Things: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Malevolent-- NETFLIX FILM

Private Life-- NETFLIX FILM

Super Monsters Save Halloween-- NETFLIX FILM

Super Monsters: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Rise of Phoenixes-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Friday)

YG Future Strategy Office-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 6

Little Things: Season 1

Oct. 8

Disney's Sofia the First: Season 4

Mo Amer: The Vagabond-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 9

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 10

22 July-- NETFLIX FILM

Pacto de Sangue-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 11

Salt Fat Acid Heat-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Schitt's Creek: Season 4

Oct. 12

Apostle-- NETFLIX FILM

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil-- NETFLIX FILM

Feminists: What Were They Thinking?-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

FightWorld-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tarzan and Jane: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Haunting of Hill House-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Kindergarten Teacher-- NETFLIX FILM

Oct. 15

Octonauts: Season 4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 16

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 19

Accidentally in Love-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ask the Doctor-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Derren Brown: Sacrifice-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Distrito salvaje-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gnome Alone-- NETFLIX FILM

Haunted-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Illang: The Wolf Brigade-- NETFLIX FILM

Larva Island-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Making a Murderer: Part 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel's Daredevil: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Night Comes For Us-- NETFLIX FILM

Wanderlust-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 21

Robozuna-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 23

ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 24

Bodyguard-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 25

Great News: Season 2

Oct. 26

Been So Long-- NETFLIX FILM

Castlevania: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dovlatov-- NETFLIX FILM

Jefe-- NETFLIX FILM

Shirkers-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Terrorism Close Calls-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 27

Girl from Nowhere-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Oct. 28

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Sunday)

Oct. 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Oct. 31

Goldie & Bear: Season 2

GUN CITY-- NETFLIX FILM

Amazon

Available for Streaming on Prime Video

Oct. 1

Series



Growing Pains, Seasons 1-7

Happily Never After, Season 1

Paradox, Season 1

Pushing Daisies, Seasons 1-2

Ravenswood, Season 1

Scorned: Love Kills, Season 1

Silent Witness, Seasons 1-21

Spaced, Seasons 1-2

The Thick of It, Seasons 1-4

Trust, Season 1

V., Seasons 1-2

Movies



88

[REC] 4: Apocalypse

5up 2down (Getting High

A Boy Called Hate

Adventure Scouts

Almost Mercy

America: Imagine the World Without Her

American Meltdown

Among Thieves

An Affirmative Act

An American Werewolf in Paris

An Eye for an Eye

Appetite

Assassins’ Code

Bad Karma

Being Canadian

Beta Test

Betrayal (Lady Jayne: Killer)

Bitter Moon

Blue Ridge Fall (End of Innocence)

Blue Steel

Boricua

Break A Leg

Bulletproof Monk

Call Me

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh

Caroline?

Carrie

Casting Couch

Child's Play

Cold Deck

Comic Book Villains

Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Ct

Counter Measures

Creator

Curse of Chucky

Dark Blue

Deadly Blessing

Deadly Closure (Armed and Deadly)

Death Wish 2

Deceptions

Destination Wedding

Diabolique

Dirty Work (Bad City)

Driving Force

Duress

Election

Extreme Justice

Flatliners

Flyboys

Foreign Fields

Frank and Jesse

Frankie & Johnny

Frauds

Full Metal Jacket

Funny Money

Game Changers

Get Smart

Go Against the Flow

Gods and Monsters

Gone Dark

Good Enough

Handsome Harry

Happy Event

Henry's Crime

Homage

Honeymoon

Hot Tub Time Machine

I am Dina

Il Sogno Nel Casello

Imagine a School....Summerhill

Imagine I'm Beautiful

In Her Defense

Intimate Affairs

It Ain't Pretty

Jackboots on Whitehall

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jigsaw Man

Jim Norton: Please Be Offended

Joe the King

Judgement in Berlin

Kalamity

Kalle and the Angels

Kettle of Fish

Kicking and Screaming

La Mission

Leading Man

Leave Me Behind

Legend

Let Me In

Life of Significant Soil

Love & Rage

Marine Life

Meeting Spencer

Men Without Jobs (Planet Brooklyn)

More Than a Game

Mulholland Drive

My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys

My Name is Water

Nightbreed

No Vacancy

Nora

Once Bitten

Once Upon A Scoundrel

Orange County

Oxenfree

Pieces of April

Poltergeist lll

Ponchao

Prancer

Prince Brat and the Whipping Boy

Psychoanalysis

Raging Bull

Rap Sheet: Hip Hop and the Cops

Reasonable Doubt

Recipe for Love (A Mi Me Gusta)

Regresa

Resurrecting the Champ

Return of the Living Dead

Road from Erebus

Robocop

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Sample People

Satan's Little Helper

Saving Banksy

Second to Die

September Morning

Sexting

Silver Hawk

Six Weeks

Something to Cheer About

Somewhere Slow

Spin

Split Image

Stage Beauty

Stand Up Guys

Starship Troopers

Strange Bedfellows

Sugar Mountain

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

The Amityville Horror

The Arrival

The Black Knight Returns

The Breakup Artist

The Cell

The Eyes of Laura Mars

The Face of an Angel

The Fog

The General

The Guilty

The Hard Ride

The Hustle

The Illusionist

The Long Riders

The Myth of the Male Orgasm

The Number 23

The Peacemaker

The Perfect You (Crazy Little Thing)

The President's Mistress

The Presidio

The Rage: Carrie 2

The Raven

The Rescue of Jessica McClure

The Second Arrival

The Secret Life of Archie's Wife (Runaway Heart)

The Serpent's Kiss

The Skeleton Key

The Strangers

The Uninvited

The Way of the Gun

Threshold

Throttle

Tim Tebow: On a Mission

Train Driver's Diary

Trees Lounge

Wild Bill

Winter Break

Winter Passing

Year of the Gun

Zombies of Mass Destruction

Oct. 2

Series



*Extrano Enemigo (Prime Original series), Season 1

Barbelle, Season 1

Birth Stories, Season 1

Movies



Mighty Good: The Beatles

Never Goin’ Back

Oct. 5

Series



*The Man in the High Castle (Prime Original series), Season 3

Oct. 6

Movies



A Prayer Before Dawn

Night of the Living Deb

Oct. 11

Series



Mr. Robot, Season 3

Movies



Monster's Ball

Strangers: Prey at Night

Oct. 12

Series



*The Romanoffs (Prime Original series), Season 1

Oct. 13

Movies



The Yellow Birds

Oct. 14

Movies



Bleeding Steel

Oct. 16

Movies



Devil

Manieggs: Revenge of the Hard Egg

Oct. 17

Movies



Donnie Darko

The Daniel Tiger Movie: Won't You Be Our Neighbor?

Oct. 18

Movies



Slice

Oct. 19

Series



*Lore (Prime Original series), Season 2

*Tumble Leaf Halloween Special (Prime Original series), Special

Oct. 20

Movies



Black Water

Oct. 25

Movies



Daddy's Home 2

Oct. 26

Movies



Bad Samaritan

*You Were Never Really Here (Prime Original movie)

Oct. 31

Movies



Westwood

Hulu

Oct. 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 4

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

American Pickers: Complete Season 18

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 4

Bob’s Burgers: Season 9 Premiere

El Clon: Complete Season 1

Escaping Polygamy: Complete Season 3

Family Guy: Season 16 Premiere

Hoarders: Complete Season 9

Hunting Hitler: Complete Season 3

Intervention: Complete Season 20

Kingpin: Complete Season 1

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 4

Little Women: LA: Complete Season 6

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 5

Nightwatch: Complete Season 3

The Simpsons: Season 30 Premiere

Storage Wars: Complete Season 11

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 5

Undercover High: Complete Season 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

An Eye for an Eye

Anaconda

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

The Armstrong Lie

The Arrival

Barbie Presents: Thumbelina

Beacon Point

Bees Make Honey

Bitter Moon

The Blair Witch Project

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows

Blue Steel

Bulletproof Monk

Call Me

Capture

Charlotte

Child’s Play

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice

Cinderella Man

Closer

Cocaine Godmother

Comic Book Villains

Daddy Day Care

Dark Blue

Deadly Blessing

Death Wish 2

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

Election

Evangeline

Extreme Justice

Flyboys

Frank and Jesse

Frank & Johnny

Frida

Galaxy Quest

The Glass Shield

Gods and Monsters

Gordy

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

Heist

Hot Tub Time Machine

The House of Spirits

How to Get Girls

Insomnia

Jayne Mansfield’s Car

Jim Norton: Please Be Offended

Joe the King

Kicking & Screaming

The Long Riders

More than a Game

Mullholland Drive

Music and Lyrics

The Music Never Stopped

The Night We Never Met

No Vacancy

Once Bitten

The Others

Pawn Shop Chronicles

The Peacemaker

Pieces of April

Platoon

Prancer

The Presidio

The Prophecy

Raging Bull

Reasonable Doubt

Rec

Rec 2

Rec 3

Rec 4

Robocop

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rust and Bone

Scary Movie

The Second Arrival

The Simone Biles Story

Six Weeks

The Son of No one

Split Image

Stage Beauty

Stand Up Guys

Starship Troopers

The Tailor of Panama

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

Trees Lounge

Valley of the Dolls

The Way of the Gun

Wes Craven Presents: They

Wild Bill

Zombies of Mass Destruction

Oct. 2

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Oct. 3

Dheepan

Ma Ma

RBG

The Eye

Oct. 4

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card (Dubbed): Complete Season 1

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 8

The Gospel According to Andre

Oct. 5

Into The Dark: The Body: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

La Diosa Coronada: Complete Season 1

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 10

Station 19: Season 2 Premiere

Superstore: Season 4 Premiere

Will & Grace: Season 10 Premiere

Oct. 6

Child Support: Season 2 Premiere

Dot.: Complete Season 2A

Fresh Off The Boat: Season 5 Premiere

Speechless: Season 3 Premiere

Lowlife

Pyewacket

Oct. 8

Alguien Te Mira: Complete Season 1

Shark Tank: Season 10 Premiere

Oct. 10

Miles from Tomorrowland: Complete Season 3

What We Become

Oct. 11

The Quest of Alaine Ducasse

Oct. 12

Light as a Feather: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Oct. 13

Blindspot: Season 4 Premiere

Oct. 14

Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja (Dubbed): Complete Season 1

The Miracle Season

Oct. 15

The Alec Baldwin Show: Series Premiere

Birthday Girl

Next Stop Wonderland

Oct. 16

El Fantasma de Elena: Complete Season 1

Oct. 17

Black-ish: Season 5 Premiere

Splitting Up Together: Season 2 Premiere

The Conners: Series Premiere

The Kids Are Alright: Series Premiere

The Rookie: Series Premiere

Oct. 19

Darling in the Franxx (Dubbed): Complete Season 1

Oct. 22

Results

Oct. 24

Overlord (Dubbed): Complete Season 2

Oct. 25

Daddy’s Home 2

Oct. 26

Tadpole

Oct. 27

Midnight, Texas: Season 2 Premiere

Oct. 29

Racer and the Jailbird

*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on: