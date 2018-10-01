What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in October

October is the month for scary movies and there are plenty of them coming to streaming services.
From classics like "The Shining" on Netflix and "The Amityville Horror" on Amazon to scary originals like Hulu's monthly horror franchise "Into the Dark," which launches Oct. 5, and Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House," which debuts Oct. 12.
If scary isn't your thing, there are the original Netflix films "Private Life," starring Kathryn Hahn and Richard Paul Giamatti as a couple desperate to have a child, and "22 July," Paul Greengrass' ticktock of the 2011 Norway attacks. Amazon also launches its new original series, "The Romanoffs."
As always, there are plenty of beloved films including "Platoon" on Hulu and "Blazing Saddles" on Netflix.
For all of October's Netflix, Hulu and Amazon listings, see the roundup below.
Netflix
Oct. 1
- 10,000 B.C.
- Angel Eyes
- Anger Management
- Billy Madison
- Black Dynamite
- Blade
- Blade II
- Blazing Saddles
- Empire Records
- Gotham: Season 4
- Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
- Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
- Must Love Dogs
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
- Mystic River
- New York Minute
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Pay It Forward
- Pee-wee's Big Adventure
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rumble in the Bronx
- She's Out of My League
- Sommersby
- The Dead Pool
- The Devil's Advocate
- The Green Mile
- The Lake House
- The NeverEnding Story
- The Shining
- V for Vendetta
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Oct. 2
- Joe Rogan: Strange Times-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MeatEater: Season 7-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
- Monty Python's Life of Brian
Oct. 3
- Truth or Dare (2017)
Oct. 4
- Creeped Out-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Haunting of Molly Hartley
- Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode
Oct. 5
- Big Mouth: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dancing Queen-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Élite-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Empire Games-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Little Things: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Malevolent-- NETFLIX FILM
- Private Life-- NETFLIX FILM
- Super Monsters Save Halloween-- NETFLIX FILM
- Super Monsters: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Rise of Phoenixes-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Friday)
- YG Future Strategy Office-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 6
- Little Things: Season 1
Oct. 8
- Disney's Sofia the First: Season 4
- Mo Amer: The Vagabond-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 9
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 10
- 22 July-- NETFLIX FILM
- Pacto de Sangue-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 11
- Salt Fat Acid Heat-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Schitt's Creek: Season 4
Oct. 12
- Apostle-- NETFLIX FILM
- Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil-- NETFLIX FILM
- Feminists: What Were They Thinking?-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- FightWorld-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tarzan and Jane: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Haunting of Hill House-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Kindergarten Teacher-- NETFLIX FILM
Oct. 15
- Octonauts: Season 4
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 16
- Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 19
- Accidentally in Love-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ask the Doctor-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Derren Brown: Sacrifice-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Distrito salvaje-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Gnome Alone-- NETFLIX FILM
- Haunted-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Illang: The Wolf Brigade-- NETFLIX FILM
- Larva Island-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Making a Murderer: Part 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel's Daredevil: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Night Comes For Us-- NETFLIX FILM
- Wanderlust-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 21
- Robozuna-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 23
- ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 24
- Bodyguard-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 25
- Great News: Season 2
Oct. 26
- Been So Long-- NETFLIX FILM
- Castlevania: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dovlatov-- NETFLIX FILM
- Jefe-- NETFLIX FILM
- Shirkers-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrorism Close Calls-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 27
- Girl from Nowhere-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 28
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Sunday)
Oct. 30
- Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Girl from Nowhere-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 31
- Goldie & Bear: Season 2
- GUN CITY-- NETFLIX FILM
AmazonAvailable for Streaming on Prime Video
Oct. 1
Series
- Growing Pains, Seasons 1-7
- Happily Never After, Season 1
- Paradox, Season 1
- Pushing Daisies, Seasons 1-2
- Ravenswood, Season 1
- Scorned: Love Kills, Season 1
- Silent Witness, Seasons 1-21
- Spaced, Seasons 1-2
- The Thick of It, Seasons 1-4
- Trust, Season 1
- V., Seasons 1-2
Movies
- 88
- [REC] 4: Apocalypse
- 5up 2down (Getting High
- A Boy Called Hate
- Adventure Scouts
- Almost Mercy
- America: Imagine the World Without Her
- American Meltdown
- Among Thieves
- An Affirmative Act
- An American Werewolf in Paris
- An Eye for an Eye
- Appetite
- Assassins’ Code
- Bad Karma
- Being Canadian
- Beta Test
- Betrayal (Lady Jayne: Killer)
- Bitter Moon
- Blue Ridge Fall (End of Innocence)
- Blue Steel
- Boricua
- Break A Leg
- Bulletproof Monk
- Call Me
- Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh
- Caroline?
- Carrie
- Casting Couch
- Child's Play
- Cold Deck
- Comic Book Villains
- Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Ct
- Counter Measures
- Creator
- Curse of Chucky
- Dark Blue
- Deadly Blessing
- Deadly Closure (Armed and Deadly)
- Death Wish 2
- Deceptions
- Destination Wedding
- Diabolique
- Dirty Work (Bad City)
- Driving Force
- Duress
- Election
- Extreme Justice
- Flatliners
- Flyboys
- Foreign Fields
- Frank and Jesse
- Frankie & Johnny
- Frauds
- Full Metal Jacket
- Funny Money
- Game Changers
- Get Smart
- Go Against the Flow
- Gods and Monsters
- Gone Dark
- Good Enough
- Handsome Harry
- Happy Event
- Henry's Crime
- Homage
- Honeymoon
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- I am Dina
- Il Sogno Nel Casello
- Imagine a School....Summerhill
- Imagine I'm Beautiful
- In Her Defense
- Intimate Affairs
- It Ain't Pretty
- Jackboots on Whitehall
- Jeepers Creepers 2
- Jigsaw Man
- Jim Norton: Please Be Offended
- Joe the King
- Judgement in Berlin
- Kalamity
- Kalle and the Angels
- Kettle of Fish
- Kicking and Screaming
- La Mission
- Leading Man
- Leave Me Behind
- Legend
- Let Me In
- Life of Significant Soil
- Love & Rage
- Marine Life
- Meeting Spencer
- Men Without Jobs (Planet Brooklyn)
- More Than a Game
- Mulholland Drive
- My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys
- My Name is Water
- Nightbreed
- No Vacancy
- Nora
- Once Bitten
- Once Upon A Scoundrel
- Orange County
- Oxenfree
- Pieces of April
- Poltergeist lll
- Ponchao
- Prancer
- Prince Brat and the Whipping Boy
- Psychoanalysis
- Raging Bull
- Rap Sheet: Hip Hop and the Cops
- Reasonable Doubt
- Recipe for Love (A Mi Me Gusta)
- Regresa
- Resurrecting the Champ
- Return of the Living Dead
- Road from Erebus
- Robocop
- Robocop 2
- Robocop 3
- Sample People
- Satan's Little Helper
- Saving Banksy
- Second to Die
- September Morning
- Sexting
- Silver Hawk
- Six Weeks
- Something to Cheer About
- Somewhere Slow
- Spin
- Split Image
- Stage Beauty
- Stand Up Guys
- Starship Troopers
- Strange Bedfellows
- Sugar Mountain
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
- The Amityville Horror
- The Arrival
- The Black Knight Returns
- The Breakup Artist
- The Cell
- The Eyes of Laura Mars
- The Face of an Angel
- The Fog
- The General
- The Guilty
- The Hard Ride
- The Hustle
- The Illusionist
- The Long Riders
- The Myth of the Male Orgasm
- The Number 23
- The Peacemaker
- The Perfect You (Crazy Little Thing)
- The President's Mistress
- The Presidio
- The Rage: Carrie 2
- The Raven
- The Rescue of Jessica McClure
- The Second Arrival
- The Secret Life of Archie's Wife (Runaway Heart)
- The Serpent's Kiss
- The Skeleton Key
- The Strangers
- The Uninvited
- The Way of the Gun
- Threshold
- Throttle
- Tim Tebow: On a Mission
- Train Driver's Diary
- Trees Lounge
- Wild Bill
- Winter Break
- Winter Passing
- Year of the Gun
- Zombies of Mass Destruction
Oct. 2
Series
- *Extrano Enemigo (Prime Original series), Season 1
- Barbelle, Season 1
- Birth Stories, Season 1
Movies
- Mighty Good: The Beatles
- Never Goin’ Back
Oct. 5
Series
- *The Man in the High Castle (Prime Original series), Season 3
Oct. 6
Movies
- A Prayer Before Dawn
- Night of the Living Deb
Oct. 11
Series
- Mr. Robot, Season 3
Movies
- Monster's Ball
- Strangers: Prey at Night
Oct. 12
Series
- *The Romanoffs (Prime Original series), Season 1
Oct. 13
Movies
- The Yellow Birds
Oct. 14
Movies
- Bleeding Steel
Oct. 16
Movies
- Devil
- Manieggs: Revenge of the Hard Egg
Oct. 17
Movies
- Donnie Darko
- The Daniel Tiger Movie: Won't You Be Our Neighbor?
Oct. 18
Movies
- Slice
Oct. 19
Series
- *Lore (Prime Original series), Season 2
- *Tumble Leaf Halloween Special (Prime Original series), Special
Oct. 20
Movies
- Black Water
Oct. 25
Movies
- Daddy's Home 2
Oct. 26
Movies
- Bad Samaritan
- *You Were Never Really Here (Prime Original movie)
Oct. 31
Movies
- Westwood
Hulu
Oct. 1
- 60 Days In: Complete Season 4
- America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
- American Pickers: Complete Season 18
- Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 4
- Bob’s Burgers: Season 9 Premiere
- El Clon: Complete Season 1
- Escaping Polygamy: Complete Season 3
- Family Guy: Season 16 Premiere
- Hoarders: Complete Season 9
- Hunting Hitler: Complete Season 3
- Intervention: Complete Season 20
- Kingpin: Complete Season 1
- Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 4
- Little Women: LA: Complete Season 6
- Married at First Sight: Complete Season 5
- Nightwatch: Complete Season 3
- The Simpsons: Season 30 Premiere
- Storage Wars: Complete Season 11
- The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 5
- Undercover High: Complete Season 1
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- American Psycho
- American Psycho 2
- An Eye for an Eye
- Anaconda
- Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid
- The Armstrong Lie
- The Arrival
- Barbie Presents: Thumbelina
- Beacon Point
- Bees Make Honey
- Bitter Moon
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows
- Blue Steel
- Bulletproof Monk
- Call Me
- Capture
- Charlotte
- Child’s Play
- Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice
- Cinderella Man
- Closer
- Cocaine Godmother
- Comic Book Villains
- Daddy Day Care
- Dark Blue
- Deadly Blessing
- Death Wish 2
- Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
- Election
- Evangeline
- Extreme Justice
- Flyboys
- Frank and Jesse
- Frank & Johnny
- Frida
- Galaxy Quest
- The Glass Shield
- Gods and Monsters
- Gordy
- Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
- Heist
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- The House of Spirits
- How to Get Girls
- Insomnia
- Jayne Mansfield’s Car
- Jim Norton: Please Be Offended
- Joe the King
- Kicking & Screaming
- The Long Riders
- More than a Game
- Mullholland Drive
- Music and Lyrics
- The Music Never Stopped
- The Night We Never Met
- No Vacancy
- Once Bitten
- The Others
- Pawn Shop Chronicles
- The Peacemaker
- Pieces of April
- Platoon
- Prancer
- The Presidio
- The Prophecy
- Raging Bull
- Reasonable Doubt
- Rec
- Rec 2
- Rec 3
- Rec 4
- Robocop
- Robocop 2
- Robocop 3
- Rust and Bone
- Scary Movie
- The Second Arrival
- The Simone Biles Story
- Six Weeks
- The Son of No one
- Split Image
- Stage Beauty
- Stand Up Guys
- Starship Troopers
- The Tailor of Panama
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
- Trees Lounge
- Valley of the Dolls
- The Way of the Gun
- Wes Craven Presents: They
- Wild Bill
- Zombies of Mass Destruction
Oct. 2
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
Oct. 3
- Dheepan
- Ma Ma
- RBG
- The Eye
Oct. 4
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card (Dubbed): Complete Season 1
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 8
- The Gospel According to Andre
Oct. 5
- Into The Dark: The Body: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
- La Diosa Coronada: Complete Season 1
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 10
- Station 19: Season 2 Premiere
- Superstore: Season 4 Premiere
- Will & Grace: Season 10 Premiere
Oct. 6
- Child Support: Season 2 Premiere
- Dot.: Complete Season 2A
- Fresh Off The Boat: Season 5 Premiere
- Speechless: Season 3 Premiere
- Lowlife
- Pyewacket
Oct. 8
- Alguien Te Mira: Complete Season 1
- Shark Tank: Season 10 Premiere
Oct. 10
- Miles from Tomorrowland: Complete Season 3
- What We Become
Oct. 11
- The Quest of Alaine Ducasse
Oct. 12
- Light as a Feather: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Oct. 13
- Blindspot: Season 4 Premiere
Oct. 14
- Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja (Dubbed): Complete Season 1
- The Miracle Season
Oct. 15
- The Alec Baldwin Show: Series Premiere
- Birthday Girl
- Next Stop Wonderland
Oct. 16
- El Fantasma de Elena: Complete Season 1
Oct. 17
- Black-ish: Season 5 Premiere
- Splitting Up Together: Season 2 Premiere
- The Conners: Series Premiere
- The Kids Are Alright: Series Premiere
- The Rookie: Series Premiere
Oct. 19
- Darling in the Franxx (Dubbed): Complete Season 1
Oct. 22
- Results
Oct. 24
- Overlord (Dubbed): Complete Season 2
Oct. 25
- Daddy’s Home 2
Oct. 26
- Tadpole
Oct. 27
- Midnight, Texas: Season 2 Premiere
Oct. 29
- Racer and the Jailbird
*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:
- Ray Donovan: Season 6 Premiere (10/28)