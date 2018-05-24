Season 2 of "13 Reasons Why" picked up right where the first emotional season left off.

Warning - This article contains spoilers for the second season.

After season 1 tackled Katherine Langford's character Hannah, who ended up taking her own life after being sexually assaulted and bullied, the new season went one step further, taking on gun violence with the character Tyler (Devin Druid), who is an outcast.

Tyler had been a unique character in season 1. He wasn't just a victim; he had stalked and tormented Hannah as well. The character has his own demons, which come out in season 2.

Beth Dubber/Netflix

Druid, Langford and others stopped by "Good Morning America" on Thursday to sound off about the new season.

First, Druid gave his condolences to the victims of the recent shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. That shooting happened the same day Netflix released the new season, which prompted the streaming service to cancel the Los Angeles premiere.

There's been an incredible "amount of tragedies," Druid said, adding that though school shootings are happening at such a rapid pace, "now more than ever, young people's voices are being heard."

Druid also praised the students standing up against gun violence, alluding to those who began the #NeverAgain and March for Our Lives movements.

Beth Dubber/Netflix

"We wanted to be part of that discussion," he said. "[The show] has given us the platform to stand behind these people and raise their voice and their message."

Langford also addressed critics who have denounced the show's depiction of suicide and bullying.

"The show always had the intention of ... [promoting] discussion or instigating a dialogue," she said. "We are aware of the difference of opinion ... [but] it's beautiful to hear from people who the show resonates with."

Finally, Ross Butler, who plays Zach Dempsey on the show, was able to lighten the conversation a bit, talking about the "13 Reasons" family and how they unwind after long days of filming.

"We go see a lot of movies together," he said. "We have game nights."

Butler also said there is a group chat with all of the 20 actors and actresses in it and what helps them get through the day is their "big family."

"13 Reasons Why" is out on Netflix now.

If you or someone you know are in crisis and are having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741. You can also visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org, where there is an option to speak via chat, as well.