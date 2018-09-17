2018 Emmy Awards: Winners list

The 70th Emmy Awards are just a couple hours away, but some of the winners were announced earlier this month as part of the Creative Arts portion of the awards.

Actresses like Samira Wiley and actors like Kat Williams have already taken home awards for roles in shows like "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Atlanta."

Later tonight, stars from shows like “Westworld” and "Game of Thrones" will vie for the yet unannounced awards.

Who will be taking home an Emmy statue tonight?

Here's the list of nominees from tonight's show:

Lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Louie Anderson, "Baskets"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Matt Walsh, "Veep"

Lead actress in a comedy series

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"

Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Zazie Beetz, "Atlanta"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Laurie Metcalf, "Roseanne"

Megan Mullally, "Will & Grace"

Lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

Ed Harris, "Westworld"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

Supporting actor in a drama series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

Joseph Fiennes, "The Handmaid's Tale"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Matt Smith, "The Crown"

Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"

Lead actress in a drama series

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"

Supporting actress in a drama series

Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Vanessa Kirby, "The Crown"

Reality competition series

"The Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Project Runway"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Variety sketch series

"At Home with Amy Sedaris"

"Drunk History"

"I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman"

"Portlandia"

"Saturday Night Live"

"Tracey Ullman's Show"

Variety talk series

"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"The Late Late Show With James Corden"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

Limited series or movie

"Godless"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Genius: Picasso"

"The Alienist"

"Patrick Melrose"

Comedy series

"Black-ish"

"Atlanta"

"Barry"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"GLOW"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Silicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Drama series

"The Americans"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

"Westworld"

Here are some of the awards that were already announced during the Creative Arts Emmys more than a week ago.

Guest actress in a drama

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale" - WINNER

Guest actor in a drama

Ron Cephas Jones, "This Is Us"

Guest actress in a comedy

Tiffany Haddish, "Saturday Night Live"

Guest actor in a comedy

Kat Williams, "Atlanta"

Outstanding television movie

"Black Mirror: USS Callister"

Host for a reality series

RuPaul

Choreography

Mandy Moore, "So You Think You Can Dance"

Outstanding variety special (LIVE)

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"

Outstanding documentary series

"Wild Wild Country"

Outstanding documentary special

"The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling"

Outstanding structured reality program