The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 2.

2025 Grammys to 'proceed as planned,' will fundraise for wildfire relief

The 67th Grammy Awards will "proceed as planned," according to a letter sent out to Recording Academy members on Monday.

According to the letter, the upcoming awards show will still take place Feb. 2 with a "renewed sense of purpose" amid ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

"In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th Grammy Awards telecast on CBS on February 2nd will proceed as planned," the letter stated. "This year's show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect hours."

The letter continued, "This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days."

In recent days, the Recording Academy and MusiCares have provided support to those impacted by launching the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort to help music creatives and professionals.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing ongoing assistance," the Recording Academy said.

"In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else," it continued. "The GRAMMYS will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles."

News about the 2025 Grammys comes as several awards season events have been postponed due to the California fires, which have killed at least 24 people.

The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards, which were supposed to be held Jan. 12, were postponed to Jan. 26.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts also canceled its Tea Party over the weekend, a key event during awards season.

Additionally, ABC suspended production on the shows "Grey's Anatomy" and "Doctor Odyssey" and canceled last Wednesday's taping of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the network confirmed to ABC Audio.

Thousands of firefighters are still battling wildfires across Los Angeles since fires erupted last week.

Dozens remain unaccounted for in Los Angeles and about 92,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders, with another 89,000 under evacuation warnings.