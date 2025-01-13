Academy delays Oscar nomination announcements and other events amid fires

The Academy has released new dates for key events attached to the 2025 Oscars in light of the damaging fires that have blazed through Los Angeles.

The Oscars nominations announcement has been rescheduled to Jan. 23 at 5:30 a.m. PT after the original Jan. 17 date had been delayed to Jan. 19.

The voting period for nominations has also been extended three days to Jan. 17.

Additionally, the Oscars nominees luncheon, which had been previously scheduled for Feb. 10, has been canceled, and the Scientific and Technical Awards, previously scheduled for Feb. 18, will be rescheduled to a date that has not been announced.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang stated in a release, "We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community. The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship."

The statement added that the Academy felt "it is necessary to extend our voting period and move the date of our nominations announcement to allow additional time for our members."

"We want to be sensitive to the infrastructure and lodging needs of the region in these next few weeks," the statement continued. "It is imperative that we make some changes to our schedule of events, which we believe will have the support of our industry."

Oscar statuettes are seen backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The Academy added they "look forward" to helping relief efforts and honoring frontline workers who aided in the response to the fires. The release also noted that all dates are subject to change.

The Oscars are not the only award show shifting dates in light of the fires.

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards, which were originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 12, have been postponed to Jan. 26 "due to the catastrophic fires ravaging Southern California," according to a press release.

"This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected," Critics Choice Awards CEO Joey Berlin said.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has also canceled its Tea Party, a key event during awards season.

"In light of the dangerous winds and wildfires in Los Angeles, we are cancelling this weekend's BAFTA Tea Party. The safety of our colleagues, friends and peers in Los Angeles remains our utmost priority and our thoughts are with everyone impacted," the group shared in a statement to the press.

Multiple Los Angeles-based television shows have also been affected by the damaging fires blazing through the city.

ABC suspended production on the shows "Grey's Anatomy" and "Doctor Odyssey." "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was also affected by the fires the network confirmed to ABC Audio.

Jimmy Kimmel is seen on the set of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in Los Angeles, Oct. 2, 2023. Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

ABC Audio also confirmed that production on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, was closed last Wednesday because of the fires. This halted production on "Abbott Elementary," as well as "All American" and "The Pitt." It also stopped production on the multi-camera sitcom "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage."

As the fires continue to burn, more than 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes as the Santa Ana winds further exacerbate the situation. Firefighters and other first responders have been overwhelmed as they continue to attack the blaze from the ground and the air.

Follow along for more coverage of the California fires here.