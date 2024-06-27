The actor "passed away peacefully at his home," his family said in a statement.

Actor Bill Cobbs of 'The Bodyguard' and 'Night at the Museum' dies at 90

Actor Bill Cobbs, known for his roles in "Night at the Museum," "The Bodyguard," "Air Bud" and more, has died, a rep for Cobbs confirmed to "Good Morning America." He was 90.

"We are saddened to share the passing of Bill Cobbs," his family said in a statement shared by his rep. "On Tuesday, June 25, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in California. A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones."

"As a family, we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father," the statement from his family continued. "We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time."

In this Jan. 13, 2013, file photo, actor Bill Cobbs arrives at the NBC Universal's 70th annual Golden Globe Awards after party in Beverly Hills, Calif.

In an obituary shared by his rep, Susan Zachary of The Zachary Co., Cobbs is described as a "hugely talented actor and director."

"He loved his craft, other actors, his family and friends and was extremely generous with his time, energy and support of emerging talent," the obituary from The Zachary Co. read. "He was a revered icon to many -- and deservedly so."

Cobbs got his start in acting when he was 36. Prior to acting, he served in the U.S. Air Force, worked at IBM and sold cars, according to the obituary.

His first professional acting role was in "Ride a Black Horse" at the Negro Ensemble Company. He continued to star in small theater productions before landing his first television role on "Vegetable Soup," a New York public television educational series.

From then on, Cobbs' career as an actor soared as he landed many roles across television and film. His resume would go on to include over 100 feature films and television shows.

Of his many roles, perhaps some of his most notable films were "The Bodyguard" in 1992, in which he portrayed Devaney and acted alongside Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, the 1997 Disney film "Air Bud," "Night at the Museum" in 2006 and "Oz the Great and Powerful" in 2013.

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, actor Bill Cobbs arrives at a premiere in Beverly Hills, Calif.

He also has several series credits across television, including "The Michael Richards Show," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "The Carmichael Show" and "The Sopranos."

His guest starring role as Mr. Hendrickson in "Dino Dana: The Movie" earned Cobbs a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding limited performance in a daytime program.

As a director, Cobbs directed "The Meeting," a story about Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

Actor, writer and director Bechir Sylvain, who worked with Cobbs on the project, said in a statement, "He was more than a mentor to me, more than a teacher, more than a friend. He became a second father, guiding me through life's intricacies."

Some of Cobbs' last acting roles were the 2024 television shows "Diarra from Detroit" and "BMF."