Adele took to social media Monday to raise awareness for a postpartum issue few people may know about.

The British-born singer shared the story of her best friend, Laura Dockrill, who went through a harrowing battle with postpartum psychosis after the birth of her son -- Adele’s godson -- six months ago.

"This is my best friend. We have been best friends for more of our lives than we haven’t," Adele wrote on Instagram and . "She had my beautiful godson 6 months ago and it was the biggest challenge of her life in more ways than one."

Adele continued, "She has written the most intimate, witty, heartbreaking and articulate piece about her experience of becoming a new mum and being diagnosed with postpartum psychosis. Mamas, talk about how you’re feeling, because in some cases it could save yours or someone else’s life x."

According to the advocacy and support group, Postpartum Support International, postpartum psychosis is an extremely rare illness that occurs in 1 to 2 out of every 1,000 deliveries. It usually happens suddenly within two weeks after giving birth and can include symptoms of delusions, rapid mood swings, paranoia, hallucinations and difficulty sleeping and communicating.

Dockrill shared her story in a blog post Monday. She wrote that after undergoing a traumatic birth, she was left with an "overwhelming sense of fear and dread" that at times made her feel suicidal.

"In my case it was built upon post natal depression and exhaustion and escalated into a phase of what I can only describe as hell; mania, mood swings, insomnia, delusions, paranoia, anxiety, severe depression with a lovely side order of psychosis," she shared.

With the help of her family, a psychiatrist and medication, Dockrill said she is now recovering.

"You don’t have to brave it alone," she reminded moms who may be going through similar challenges. "You don’t have to act like a hero, you already are one."