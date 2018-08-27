Sasha Baron Cohen interviews O.J. on ex-wife's murder for 'Who is America?' finale

On the season finale of "Who is America?" the show's star and master of disguise, Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed up as his character Gio to interview O.J. Simpson in what might be one of his most cringe-worthy interviews to date.

The segment was filmed in a hotel room with the comedian interviewing the former NFL star and trying to get him to talk about the brutal murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 1994, crimes for which he was later charged and then acquitted.

Within the first few minutes of the interview, things get awkward, with Baron Cohen as Gio -- who Simpson believes is an Italian playboy and host of a show for the wealthy called "The Diamond Life" -- introducing Simpson to his girlfriend, who can't place him until Gio mimes a stabbing motion to jog her memory.

Simpson actually laughs off the incident, adding, "She knows that! Oh Jesus!"

“ ” I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitative, sick 'humor' of the British 'comedian' Sacha Baron Cohen.

After Gio's girlfriend says Simpson is handsome, he calls her gorgeous.

"You can enjoy her, just don't ..." Cohen in disguise says, once again miming a stabbing motion. "No, no!" Simpson replies.

The character continues to press Simpson with this line of jokes, telling the former star that he sometimes wants to push his girlfriend out of a helicopter.

Simpson says "stop," but also plays along when Gio jokes about sending her on a bungee jump but with the cord cut.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"Cut the cord extra long," Simpson adds, joking.

When the late defense attorney Johnnie Cochran is mentioned, Gio pushes yet again with, "You didn't kill him too, did you?"

"Stop man, Jesus Christ," Simpson says.

Things get even stranger as the interview continues and Gio point blank asks Simpson how he got away with Nicole's murder.

"I didn't get away with nothing," Simpson says.

After telling a fictional tale about how his wife committed suicide, Gio then says, "We got something in common. We both, how you say it, lady killers," adding that in his native Italian that translates to "somebody who murders women."

Simpson yet again professes "I didn't kill anybody," but he continues to laugh and joke with Cohen's character. The duo even high-five after Gio talks about suicide and death.

The interview ends without a confession, but more jokes fly about "hiding the knives," as Gio offers Simpson some cheese.

Simpson, who was acquitted on criminal murder charges in 1995, was found liable two years later in civil court and ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to the Brown and Goldman families.

After being convicted for a Las Vegas robbery in 2008, Simpson was released from prison last year after serving nine years behind bars.

A request for comment from ABC News to a lawyer for Simpson was not immediately returned.

Someone who wasn't featured on the finale was former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin, who earlier this summer has spoken out about being tricked by Cohen.

"I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitative, sick 'humor' of the British 'comedian' Sacha Baron Cohen," she wrote in a lengthy Facebook statement.

Instead, Palin was featured in the credits and actually called a "Special Publicity Consultant (Inadvertent)."