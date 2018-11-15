Amy Schumer hospitalized with hyperemesis during second trimester of pregnancy

Amy Schumer and her baby are fine, but she's going through a rough patch in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

The comedian and actress had to cancel some of her upcoming shows and posted a photo of herself laying in a hospital bed.

"Texas I am so deeply sorry," she wrote. "I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story."

The "I Feel Pretty" actress, 37, added, "I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it bl---. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bull----!"

In the photo, Schumer looks to be wiped and in need of the break, though she promised to be "out there as soon as I’m better."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, hyperemesis is "extreme, persistent nausea and vomiting during pregnancy" and can lead to dehydration, which may explain the hospital stay to make sure she's keeping down fluids and nutrients.

Last month, Schumer told her Instagram followers to check out journalist Jessica Yellin's Instagram story, which shared the comedian's tips "for how to vote to flip the House [of Representatives]" and at the bottom, she wrote, "I'm pregnant - Amy Schumer."

The comedian wed chef Chris Fischer in a seaside ceremony in Malibu, California.