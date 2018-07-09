If you checked out "Ant-Man and the Wasp" this past weekend like so many others, you were in for an action-packed, comedy-filled ride.

Interested in Marvel? Add Marvel as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Marvel news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

But you may be a bit confused after watching the post-credit scenes, especially if you haven't seen "Avengers: Infinity War," which came out earlier this year.

MAJOR SPOILER ALERT

"GMA" is here to explain that final scene and why it's so important for the films that will follow in 2019.

Before the events of "Ant-Man," Thanos triumphed in "Infinity War" and used his gauntlet to wipe out half the living beings in the galaxy.

That was his plan all along; he believes worlds will thrive after eliminating the problem of overpopulation.

Now in the first post-credit scene for "Ant-Man", Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd, is traveling into the Quantum Realm (this alternate dimension) with a mission in mind. Just as he is about to be pulled out, he hears his radio go silent.

Can you spot #TheWasp? Hint: You might need to pinch and zoom. #AntManAndTheWasp pic.twitter.com/jMo7KDCzQX — Ant-Man and The Wasp (@AntMan) July 8, 2018

The camera pans back to his team -- Michael Douglas' Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet van Dyne and Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne -- and you just see ashes, like what we saw at the end of "Infinity War." Yep, they are gone.

Now, Scott is stuck in the Quantum Realm and we'll have to wait and see how he possibly gets out.

“That’s major.” Marvel Studios' "#AntMan and #TheWasp" is the #1 movie in the world. Get your tickets to see it in theaters now: https://t.co/wFUEUBJAmu #AntManAndTheWasp pic.twitter.com/WkmfyaAaMS — Ant-Man and The Wasp (@AntMan) July 8, 2018

This is yet another loose end that is left after the "Avengers" epic from earlier this year, where we saw heroes like Black Panther and Spider-Man bite the literal "dust." Brie Larson's Captain Marvel has already been teased as a savior after Nick Fury sent a message to her in one of the post-credit scenes from "Infinity War."

"Captain Marvel" is set for release in March, with the sequel to "Avengers" coming out in May.

Will Captain Marvel and Scott team up to save the galaxy? Only time will tell! Also how's she gonna get him out of the alternate dimension he's trapped inside. So many questions!

ABC News and Marvel are both part of parent company Disney.