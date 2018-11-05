This should be the last time we hear about the Ariana Grande-Pete Davidson relationship that was.

Grande surprised fans by releasing a new song Saturday night called “thank u, next,” in which she shouts out all of her ex-boyfriends by name. It's the same words she used in a since-deleted tweet aimed at the comedian last week.

In the lyrics, she includes references to her most recent ex, Pete Davidson, as well as the late Mac Miller -- birth name Malcolm McCormick.

“Even almost got married/And for Pete I’m so thankful/Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm/'Cause he was an angel,” she sings.

thank u ? for hearing me and for making me feel so not alone ?? i truly am grateful. no matter how painful! i’m thankful and i love u.

breathin visual this week too! ?? thank u, next pic.twitter.com/Qq62vjM0gI — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 5, 2018

She goes on to sing on the chorus, “Thank u, next/I’m so f------- grateful for my ex,” and reveals that she’s got a new love in her life: herself.

“She taught me love/She taught me patience/How she handles pain/That s----- amazing,” Grande croons.

The song dropped about 30 minutes before Davidson’s show "Saturday Night Live" aired.

Davidson, too, addressed the breakup, saying live on the show, “I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it’s nobody’s business. Sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s OK.”

Davidson added of Grande, “She’s a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now please go vote on Tuesday, all right?”

That sure smells like closure.