'SNL' tackles immigration crisis, and needles recently arrested Alec Baldwin

"Saturday Night Live" tackled the issue of immigration and the caravans traveling through Mexico on the last show before the midterm elections. They also took a little bit of a shot at Alec Baldwin, the recently arrested actor who plays Donald Trump on the show.

The cold open sent us to Fox News for an episode of "The Ingraham Angle," hosted by Kate McKinnon as conservative host Laura Ingraham. She, of course, was in full panic mode over the approaching caravan of mostly Honduran immigrants making its way north through Mexico. The main caravan is still weeks from making it to the border, but that didn't stop her guests -- Cecily Strong as Jeanine Pirro and Kenan Thompson as David Clarke -- from joining her in warning the viewers to be concerned.

"It's an absolute disgrace," Pirro responded, to which Ingraham responded, "What is?"

"Just whatever you're talking about," Strong's Pirro responded.

“Let’s find out what’s really happening with this caravan.” #SNL pic.twitter.com/qNsEBTssA0 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 4, 2018

Pirro also showed two videos claiming they were the caravan, when in reality they were a clip of crazy Black Friday shoppers and zombies storming a wall in the Brad Pitt film "World War Z."

"We believe he’s actually dating the caravan, which people are labeling the 'Bradavan,'" Pirro said.

Ingraham also discussed sending troops to the border ("The goal is to have five soldiers for every one shoeless child.") and checked in with Clarke, the former Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.

"The immigrants are 800 miles from our border," he warned. "If these immigrants walk at a normal pace of 300 miles per day they could be here to vote on Election Day."

In a not-so-veiled shot at Trump's pledge to end birthright citizenship, he said, "We’ve also learned that all of the women in the caravan are nine months pregnant and are waiting until exactly after they cross the border to give birth."

McKinnon's Ingraham wrapped up the show by giving her three tips:

Tip 1: Never vote on Tuesdays.

Tip 2: Ballots can be confusing (so just stay home).

Tip 3: You already voted, you may be forgetting, but you did.

The show also took a tongue-in-cheek shot at Baldwin, who was arrested for assault on Friday for allegedly punching a man after arguing over a parking spot in Manhattan. (A claim he denies.) Baldwin has played Trump on "SNL" for the past couple seasons. He's appeared on one episode so far this season.

Ingraham referred to him as "disgraced former actor Alec Baldwin, seen here molesting a Boy Scout," and showed a picture of Baldwin from an infamous "SNL" sketch, called "Canteen Boy," where he played a troop leader hitting on Adam Sandler in February 1994.