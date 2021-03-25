'Arrested Development' and 'Archer' star Jessica Walter dead at 80

Jessica Walter, a beloved actress best known for playing Lucille Bluth on "Arrested Development" and providing the voice of Malory Archer on "Archer," has died. She was 80.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom, Jessica," Walter's daughter, Brooke Bowman, confirmed in a statement. "A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre."

Walter earned an Emmy for "Amy Prentiss" in 1975 and starred in Clint Eastwood's directorial debut, "Play Misty for Me."