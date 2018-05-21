The cast of "Arrested Development" is back.

Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Jessica Walter and David Cross spoke out on "Good Morning America" about what fans can expect from season 5, which airs on Netflix.

"When we were shooting it, truly, it feels like the best season ever because we're all back together again and it's pretty great," Bateman said.

Hale said his character spends a fair amount of time in jail this season.

"Something happened to my girlfriend on the show, Lucille [Austero], played by Liza Minelli at the end of last season," Hale explained. "It was pretty traumatic and now this season we're unfolding and I spend a lot of time behind bars, which is a great place for my character who is completely paralyzed with fear."

Teresa, a self-declared super fan of "Arrested Development," asked the actors on "GMA": "Since you guys are all theater people, will be there a musical episode down the line?"

"Mit Hurwitz [the show creator] actually has toyed ... about doing a live 'Arrested Development' show. He's talked a little bit about that," Bateman responded.

Season 5 of "Arrested Development" premieres May 29 on Netflix.